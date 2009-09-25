Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Chic Piece of the Week
-
1. Julia Robert's JewelryWHO
Julia Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Moonstone and diamond earrings and necklace from Temple St. Clair
WHERE
The 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors reception at the White House on December 5
WHY WE LOVE IT
The set's timeless aesthetic was a perfect match for the earthy, elegant Roberts-opalescent stones set in gold made her luminous complexion glow.
-
2. Jessica Alba's NecklaceWHO
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
A vintage 1960's cameo necklace from House of Lavande
WHERE
The CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event in Los Angeles on November 20
WHY WE LOVE IT
A statement piece doesn?t require carats! Alba skipped fine jewelry in favor of a finely wrought (and fabulous!) silver necklace.
-
3. Jennifer Hudson's RingWHO
Jennifer Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
A 14kt gold, citrine and pave diamond ring from Bochic
WHERE
The Happy Hearts Fund's "Land of Dreams: Thailand" event on November 22nd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sometimes you just have to go bold! Hudson's intricately carved ring was weighty enough to make a statement against her richly-hued dress.
-
4. Emmy Rossum's CuffWHO
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
A Vida Fede enamel cuff
WHERE
The CNN Heroes event on November 20th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Black and gold are so chic together! Rossum's oversize bracelet was both tough and elegant in gilt-edged ebony.
-
5. Kate Bosworth's EarringsWHO
Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Panache diamond earrings from Chanel Fine Jewelry
WHERE
The MOCA gala on November 13
WHY WE LOVE IT
Bosworth wears even the heaviest of ice with ease. Although comprised of a whopping 378 diamonds, these deco danglers looked as light as air on the actress, thanks to their feather-inspired design.
-
6. Kate Mara's NecklaceWHO
Kate Mara
WHAT SHE WORE
A 20-carat diamond necklace from Amrapali
WHERE
The L.A. premiere of 127 Hours on November 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
It was an instant upgrade! Mara added a jewel-studded filigree collar to a simple sheath for glam in one go.
-
7. Bryce Dallas Howard's CuffWHO
Bryce Dallas Howard
WHAT SHE WORE
A green tourmaline-studded gold cuff from Sutra
WHERE
The 14th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala on October 25th
WHY WE LOVE IT
It's polka dots gone glam! The bangle's round stones echoed the dress's gold foil pattern for an effect that was both playful and decidedly luxe.
-
8. Kerry Washington's BraceletWHO
Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
A 14kt gold double lion head diamond bracelet from Bochic
WHERE
The Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute on October 18th
WHY WE LOVE IT
This is a bangle with bite! Washington looked-dare we say?-fierce in a pave piece with big cat closures. The bangle added an untamed touch to her minimalist dress.
-
9. Minne Driver's EarringsWHO
Minnie Driver
WHAT SHE WORE
Diamond and geode earrings from Kimberly McDonald
WHERE
The London premiere of Conviction on October 15th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Just like Driver, these one-of-a-kind earrings are equal parts haute and hippie. Combining polished multi-hued geodes with rugged diamond slices, they made a luminous complement to her boho-chic waves.
-
10. Hillary Swank's EarringsWHO
Hilary Swank
WHAT SHE WORE
Topaz and diamond earrings from Neil Lane
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of Conviction on October 5th
WHY WE LOVE IT
These dangling aqua earrings amped up the sparkle in Swank's sequined dress and harmonized with her shimmering liner.
-
11. Jennifer Hudson's RingWHO
Jennifer Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
A faceted cuff and silver cage ring from the Kara Ross N.Y. Gemstone Collection
WHERE
The Black Ball in New York City on September 30
WHY WE LOVE IT
You can't miss these gems! Hudson complemented her luscious velvet dress with oversize sculptural sparklers.
-
12. Keri Hilson's HoopsWHO
Keri Hilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Chain and crystal-bedecked hoops from Daniel Swarovski
WHERE
The Takers premiere on August 4th
WHY WE LOVE IT
The R&B songstress highlighted her short, edgy crop with stunning rocker chic earrings.
-
13. Jayma May's EarringsWHO
Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Carla Amorim rose gold, diamond and nude quartz earrings
WHERE
The Glee Academy Event in Hollywood on July 27
WHY WE LOVE IT
Mays knows how to make her warm coloring sing! She amped up her ginger locks with dangling apricot earrings.
-
14. Blake Lively's BraceletsWHO
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
Multi-color jade and diamond bracelets from Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The Green Lantern presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 24
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lively added a touch of soft color to her black and white ensemble with a stack of diamond-studded pastel bangles.
-
15. Ashley Greene's CuffWHO
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
A gold and slate silver PADMA by Padma Lakshmi cuff inset with a ruby, tiger’s eye, hessonite, a blue sapphire, a diamond, a yellow sapphire, an emerald, red coral and a pearl
WHERE
The ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 14th
WHY WE LOVE IT
The Eclipse star echoed the lines of her sexy minimalist minidress with a sleek mega-cuff dotted with colorful stones.
-
16. Cameron Diaz's NecklaceWHO
Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
A Pomellato chain necklace encrusted with brown diamonds
WHERE
The Brazilian premiere of Knight and Day on July 6th
WHY WE LOVE IT
It takes a lot of carats to match that smile! This classic design combines a chunky chain with diamond diamante for Cameron-worthy sparkle.
-
17. Freida Pinto's EarringsWHO
Freida Pinto
WHAT SHE WORE
Carved jade and yellow diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of The Last Airbender on June 30th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Pinto's luminous translucent jade earrings brought out her skin's glow without detracting from her brilliant green dress.
-
18. Ashley Greene's EarringsWHO
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Garnet chandelier earrings from Neil Lane
WHERE
The Madrid, Spain premiere of Eclipse on June 28th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Greene vamped it up in dangling deep red earrings that brought out her tawny highlights. The shoulder-dusting pair added sparkle to her trendy side-braid.
-
19. Cameron Diaz's CuffWHO
Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
A brass and Swarovski crystal cuff from Fallon
WHERE
The Seville, Spain premiere of Knight and Day on June 16th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Cameron knows how to make a statement! Part deco, part punk, her eye-catching cuff added major personality to her draped navy dress.
-
20. Kate Bosworth's EarringsWHO
Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Hand-set Swarovski crystal earrings from Samantha Wills
WHERE
The series premiere of True Blood on June 8th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Bosworth's gorgeously ornate earrings gave a nod to baroque vampire style (her boyfriend Alexander Skarsgard plays a member of the undead) while complementing her very modern look.
-
21. Jessica Biel's JewelryWHO
Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
A turquoise ring and kogolong earrings from Vhernier
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of The A-Team on June 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Biel's smooth and simple stone jewelry was the perfect solid counterpoint to her peek-a-boo lace gown.
-
22. Eva Longoria's JewelryWHO
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE
Diamond pave square bracelet and diamond pave and pearl earrings by Loren Jewels
WHERE
Tony Parker's birthday party at Eve Nightclub in Crystals Las Vegas on May 25th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Diamond-covered squares, circles and triangles are our kind of geometry! The unusual shape of Longoria Parker's gems provided the perfect contrast to her soft draped dress.
-
23. Anne Hathaway's EarringsWHO
Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
Yellow and brown diamond cluster earrings from Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The Drama Desk Awards in N.Y.C. on May 23rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Who knew that ice could be warm? Hathaway's chocolate diamonds brought out her natural brunette beauty, adding a touch of earthy glam to an all-black outfit.
-
24. Michelle William's StudsWHO
Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE
Pink and white enamel and pave diamond Bee studs from Asprey
WHERE
At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Blue Valentine on May 18th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Williams complemented her fresh crop with a fun pair of polka-dot bee earrings from the Asprey children's collection. After a week of major gems on the red carpet, her choice was an unexpected treat.
-
25. Lea Michelle's EarringsWHO
Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Chrysoprase and diamond earrings by Irene Neuwirth
WHERE
Announcing the Tony Award nominations on May 4th
WHY WE LOVE IT
The Glee star added kick to a simple updo with face-framing, show-stopping chandeliers. Upgrade a ponytail in an instant with a major pair of shoulder dusters.
-
26. Michelle Obama's CuffWHO
Michelle Obama
WHAT SHE WORE
A raspberry tourmaline and diamond hand-hammered 18kt-gold cuff from Sutra Jewels
WHERE
The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on May 1st
WHY WE LOVE IT
The First Lady of style doubled the impact of her bejeweled statement cuff by topping it with a second one. Follow Mrs. Obama's example and stack a pair that share a common hue.
-
27. Miranda Lambert's EarringsWHO
Miranda Lambert
WHAT SHE WORE
Custom Kimberly McDonald goethite earrings with gray diamonds and natural sapphires
WHERE
The Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18th
WHY WE LOVE IT
These gorgeous hand-hewn earrings dressed up the country star's black sheath with an unexpected boho-glam spin. Add some earthy glamour to your own wardrobe by rocking a raw stone piece.
-
28. Kate Beckinsale's RingWHO
Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
A gold Miriam Haskell cocktail ring with dangling pearls and crystals
WHERE
The Conde Nast Traveler Hot List Party at the Haze Nightclub in Las Vegas on April 10
WHY WE LOVE IT
Beckinsale's cluster ring brought movement and sparkle to her draped LBD. Try a similar light-catching piece for a conversation-starting addition to an all-black evening look.
-
29. Sarah Jessica Parker's JewelryWHO
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Burnished silver and brown diamond hoops and a matching smoky quartz ring, all from Pomellato
WHERE
At an N.Y.C. screening of Bravo's Work of Art: The Next Great Artist on April 7th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Parker perfectly complemented her draped dress and oversize vintage Givenchy necklace with rich brown rocks. Neutrally hued stones will harmonize flawlessly with bold gold pieces without stealing the spotlight.
-
30. Molly Sim's BraceletWHO
Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Crystal and gold-plated chain charm bracelets from Grayce by Molly Sims the Collection
WHERE
Visiting her line's Henri Bendel pop-up shop on April 1st
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sims got creative with her bright faceted bracelets, twisting two together for maximum impact. Try combining a matched set of bracelets for a chunky new look all your own.
-
31. Olivia Palermo's NecklaceWHO
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE
A Roberta Freymann by Olivia Palermo navy blue silk bib necklace embellished with sequins, metallic beads and semi-precious stones
WHERE
At the launch of the Roberta Freymann by Olivia Palermo collection on March 24
WHY WE LOVE IT
Palermo broke the rules and added her bold necklace to an equally outstanding patterned dress and bedazzled jacket. Those daring enough to try a similar look should choose pieces that share a similar texture (like Palermo's beaded jacket and jewelry) or color scheme.
-
32. Jennifer Lopez's EarringsWHO
Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Handmade "After Midnight" crystal earrings from the Daniel Swarovski 20th Anniversary Collection
WHERE
The ShoWest convention in Las Vegas on March 18
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lopez's super-size clusters combine huge, head-turning stones with, well, huge, head-turning stones! Get maximum flash (a la J. Lo) with big, no-holds-barred crystal earrings.
-
33. Dakota Fanning's RingWHO
Dakota Fanning
WHAT SHE WORE
A 15-carat diamond Lorraine Schwartz flower ring made of gray, yellow, brown and white stones
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of The Runaways on March 11
WHY WE LOVE IT
Fanning matched the dazzle of her silver beaded dress with a multicolored floral cocktail ring. Accessorize a standout dress with equally statement-making jewelry-just limit yourself to a single piece.
-
34. Emma Robert's NecklaceWHO
Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
An Erickson Beamon floral cluster necklace made of antique glass, semi-precious stones, Swarovski crystals and 24kt-gold vermeil chain
WHERE
At the Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party on March 7th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Roberts proved that costume jewelry can pack as big of a punch as precious in an intricately offbeat necklace. Add an artistic touch to a formal dress with a multi-colored choker.
-
35. Julianne Moore's BraceletsWHO
Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Pink gold, diamond and onyx (top) and white gold and diamond (bottom) bracelets from the Bulgari "Serpente" collection
WHERE
Hosting a Bulgari event on February 26th for Milan Fashion Week
WHY WE LOVE IT
Moore amped up the impact of her snake bracelets by wearing a pair in different shades of gold. Make a style statement by combining identical cuffs in contrasting colors.
-
36. Jessica Biel's EarringsWHO
Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Diamond and emerald inlaid earrings from Stephen Russell
WHERE
The William Rast fashion show in N.Y.C. on February 17th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Biel framed her brilliant smile with exotic double hoops inset with sparkling stones. Brighten up your face in an instant with oversize jeweled statement earrings.
-
37. Amanda Seyfried's EarringsWHO
Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Moonstone and diamond "Reflection" earrings from Movado
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of Dear John on February 1st
WHY WE LOVE IT
The actress highlighted her subtle silver eye makeup with the luminescent earrings. Add soft shimmer to an after-dark look with moonstone jewelry.
-
38. Heidi Klum's RingWHO
Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
A 70 carat diamond butterfly ring from Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The 2010 Grammy Awards on January 31st
WHY WE LOVE IT
Klum accessorized her '60s-inspired outfit in a single step with this fanciful butterfly ring. Amp up a sequined dress in one go with an oversize cocktail ring.
-
39. Scarlett Johansson's NecklaceWHO
Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
The "Cleita" from Van Cleef & Arpels, which is comprised of 404 diamonds, including a rose-cut centerpiece of 4.35 carats
WHERE
The opening night after-party for The View from the Bridge in N.Y.C. on January 24th
WHY WE LOVE IT
This show-stopping new piece perfectly echoes the cut of Johansson's Dolce & Gabbana dress. Upgrade a simple neckline with a similarly standout bib necklace.
-
40. Cameron Diaz's Hair BroochWHO
Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
The gold and diamond "Pleiades" piece from Verdura
WHERE
The 2010 Golden Globes on January 17th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Crafty Cameron made her star-studded brooch work double duty as a barrette! Bonus: this classic piece comes mounted on a cuff for maximum versatility.
-
41. Amy Adam's EarringsWHO
Amy Adams
WHAT SHE WORE
Matrix Opal and Diamond earrings by Kimberly McDonald
WHERE
The premiere of Leap Year on January 6th
WHY WE LOVE IT
The nature-inspired flecks of amber and turquoise in these ornate earrings made them a risky pick, but one that completely works! The contrasting tones complemented the bold color of Adams's red dress perfectly, Next time you don a party dress, go out on a (uniquely stylish) limb by choosing jewelry in inspired-by-nature hues.
-
42. Taylor Swift's JewelryWHO
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Brown diamond mesh earrings and a black-gold and brown diamond bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The launch of Vevo.com on December 8th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Swift's brown and gold diamond jewels were a perfect finish touch to her jeweled-shoulder gown. Take Swift?s chic style cue and add same-colored sparkly jewelry to an already-embelished dress.
-
43. Drew Barrymore's RingWHO
Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE
A blue sapphire and diamond ball ring by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The Tribeca Film Institute’s benefit screening of Everybody’s Fine on December 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Barrymore paired fun with fun by wearing a mod blue bauble with a whimsical sequin dress. Make a style statement by accessorizing an already out-there outfit with a bold colorful cocktail ring.
-
44. Sarah Jessica Parker's NecklaceWHO
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A 19th century diamond and opal snake necklace by S. J. Phillips
WHERE
The London premiere of Have You Heard About The Morgans? on December 7th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Parker added edge to her hot pink L'Wren Scott minidress with an ornate jewel-encrusted snake necklace. Up your evening look’s cool-factor by wearing risk-taking reptile jewelry with bright party dresses.
-
45. Natalie Portman's EarringsWHO
Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE
Black onyx, diamond and 18k white gold earrings from the Kwiat Legacy collection
WHERE
The IFP's Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on November 30th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Portman's art deco-inspired earrings were an elegant embellishment to her flirty Proenza Schouler minidress. Give your style a dose of contrast like Portman by accessorizing a shimmery party dress with a pair of bold geometric earrings.
-
46. Michelle Obama's EarringsWHO
Michelle Obama
WHAT SHE WORE
Bochic's custom-designed chandelier earrings with amber, tourmaline and diamond stones
WHERE
At the White House State Dinner in Washington D.C. on November 24th.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Obama's shoulder-grazing earrings added eye-catching color to her elegant golden gown. Steal the First Lady's look by complementing your neutral party dress with a pair of bright jeweled statement earrings.
-
47. Christina Ricci's BroochWHO
Christina Ricci
WHAT SHE WORE
Two jeweled brooches by Prada
WHERE
At the Prada book launch in Beverly Hills on November 13th.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Ricci accessorized with not one, but two jeweled brooches, adding the perfect amount of flash to her classic Prada sheath. Vintage or modern, pinned at your waist, shoulder or even in your hair, brooches are an easy way to add style to even the simplest of looks.
-
48. Taylor Swift's JewelryWHO
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Bronze-gold, diamond and sea pearl earrings and a blackened-gold diamond bangle by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
At the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 11th.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Our December cover girl's eccentric jewelry pairing gave her glittery Reem Acra gown an unexpected edge. Follow Swift and mix gold, silver and bronze jewelry- all together for a interesting and chic finishing touch.
-
49. Diane Kruger's BraceletWHO
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
The Joallerie 101 Etrier Rock Set Diamond timepiece by Jaeger-LeCoultre
WHERE
At the Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center's "Fete d'Hiver" in New York City on November 4th.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The gorgeous star's diamond timepiece looked seriously chic with her dazzling Chanel minidress, proving watches can say a lot more than just the time of day. Do it like Kruger and wear a jewel-encrusted watch day or night-just like you would with your favorite jeweled bracelet.
-
50. Molly Sim's NecklaceWHO
Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
"Dynasty Deco" necklace by Grayce by Molly Sims
WHERE
At the 2009 ACE Awards in New York City on November 2, 2009
WHY WE LOVE IT
Molly Sims's art deco-inspired bib necklace (of her own design!) adds a bold finishing touch to her otherwise flirty look. Make your own hard-meets-soft style statement by accessorizing girly pieces with edgy black enamel jewelry.
-
51. Hilary Duff's NecklaceWHO
Hilary Duff as her Gossip Girl character Olivia Burke
WHAT SHE WORE
"Save the Queen" necklace by Joomi NYC
WHERE
The October 26th episode of Gossip Girl
WHY WE LOVE IT
Duff's piled-on pearl necklace gives her sexy sequin dress a glamorous, Old Hollywood finish. Steal her star power by accessorizing your LBD with layers of pearl necklaces and crystal charms-the messier the better!
-
52. Eva Mendes's RingWHO
Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Inde Mysterieuse ring by Cartier
WHERE
At the closing ceremonies of the Middle East International Film Festival on October 17th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Mendes's tear drop-shaped bauble adds just the right amount of glitz and sparkle to her glamorous J.Mendel gown. Steal her chic accessorizing style for your next party by wearing a neutral-tone cocktail ring-it's a perfect finishing touch that won't overpower your favorite festive dress.
-
53. Sophia Bush's EarringsWHO
Sophia Bush
WHAT SHE WORE
Diamond earrings by Julia Cohen
WHERE
At the 2009 Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles on October 11th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Bush looked thoroughly modern in a sparkling lace mini paired with vintage-inspired diamond danglers. Don't be afraid to draw eyes up with a bold dress and statement earrings-just remember to keep your hairstyle simple to avoid above-the-neck overload.
-
54. Malin Akerman's NecklaceWHO
Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
Silver and pearl tassel necklace by Miriam Haskell
WHERE
At the premiere of Couples Retreat in Chicago on October 6th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Akerman looked ravishing in a sweeping gold dress and this '20s-inspired necklace was the perfect finishing touch. Inject a bit of flapper style into your everyday look by adding a beautiful tassel necklace to your favorite outfits.
-
55. Drew Barrymore's EarringsWHO
Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE
Gold and onyx drop earrings by Neil Lane
WHERE
At the premiere of Whip It in Los Angeles on September 29th
WHY WE LOVE IT
Barrymore continued her red carpet winning streak at the premiere of her new film in a sophisticated look that was made even more elegant with these intricately etched earrings. Get your own standout onyx drop earrings and pair them with a sleek LBD for a classic party look you can wear over and over.
-
56. Sarah Jessica Parker's NecklaceWHO
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw
WHAT SHE WORE
Solange Azagury-Patridge's $200,000 "Random" necklace
WHERE
On the set of Sex and The City 2 in New York City on September 1st
WHY WE LOVE IT
The bright and bold necklace reminds us why we fell in love with Carrie Bradshaw's one-of-a-kind wardrobe in the first place. Take a cue from the style icon and use a simple white dress as the canvas to showcase work-of-art statement jewels.
-
57. Cate Blanchett's EarringsWHO
Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE
82-carat diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE
The BAM Belle Reve Gala at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blanchett added chic edge to her otherwise classic look with a pair of brown-colored diamond earrings. Add interest to your wardrobe by wearing cool tawny jewels instead of traditional white sparklers.

Julia Robert's Jewelry
WHO
Julia Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Moonstone and diamond earrings and necklace from Temple St. Clair
WHERE
The 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors reception at the White House on December 5
WHY WE LOVE IT
The set's timeless aesthetic was a perfect match for the earthy, elegant Roberts-opalescent stones set in gold made her luminous complexion glow.
Julia Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Moonstone and diamond earrings and necklace from Temple St. Clair
WHERE
The 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors reception at the White House on December 5
WHY WE LOVE IT
The set's timeless aesthetic was a perfect match for the earthy, elegant Roberts-opalescent stones set in gold made her luminous complexion glow.
