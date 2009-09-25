WHO

Drew Barrymore



WHAT SHE WORE

Gold and onyx drop earrings by Neil Lane



WHERE

At the premiere of Whip It in Los Angeles on September 29th



WHY WE LOVE IT

Barrymore continued her red carpet winning streak at the premiere of her new film in a sophisticated look that was made even more elegant with these intricately etched earrings. Get your own standout onyx drop earrings and pair them with a sleek LBD for a classic party look you can wear over and over.