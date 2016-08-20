These Fashion Brands Will Change the Way You Shop

Not unlike the clothes on the runway or outfits in street-style snaps, my inbox sees trends, too. This year—even in the last month—I've been receiving one e-mail after another announcing the launch of an eco-friendly brand that promises to deliver apparel that's as sustainable as it is chic. Did Earth Month come early? It seems that way, given just how much green all the designers have been seeing. And by green, we mean a shared vision of saving the Earth.

Perhaps it's the Reformation effect, the brand that has actually reformed the industry with its incredibly chic and minimalist do-good, feel-good, shop-good designs, where everything is made in-house at its LA-based sustainable sewing factory and each piece comes with its own RefScale to denote how much water and carbon dioxide was saved.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Or perhaps it's Zady's doing, the lifestyle e-comm brand that has tirelessly advocated transparency from the very beginning, putting forth a "call to action" for brands to adopt ethical, sustainable practices. Or, perhaps this newfound change of heart is simply a natural, organic backlash against years of fast fashion, trend-chasing, and knowing how terrible factory conditions are overseas (watch The True Cost documentary on Netflix if you want a good cry).

Much like Reformation, the offerings from this new crop of sustainably minded fashion brands go beyond the basic tee and other very simplistic silhouettes that were once exclusive to eco-friendly labels. There are chic, very Celine-like minimalist separates, modern cuts (kick-flare culottes and boxy fringed tops), and quality fabrics—the work of talented designers, including alums who graduated from prestigous brands like Preen and Roland Mouret. And why should we only write about sustainability during one month or one day of the year? Making an effort to make the world a greener place should be at the forefront every. single. day. From made-to-order business models to recycled fabrics, get to know the 10 new-ish brands that will change the way you shop—for the better.