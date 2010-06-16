Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Chic & Easy Looks for Hot Summer Nights
1. White-and-Clear PalettesKeep your style fresh by rocking a clean color combination like Carrie Underwood.
Cotton toile dress, Jill Stuart, $428; call 212-343-2300. Polyurethane bag with metal and plastic strap, White House Black Market, $48; at whitehouseblackmarket.com.
2. Beaded TouchesStand out by choosing simple styles with embellished details. They'll add texture and interest to an otherwise classic look, like the pockets on Eva Longoria Parker's strapless minidress do.
Cotton modal beaded T, J. Crew, $58; at jcrew.com. Metallic leather beaded sandals, Boden, $148; at bodenusa.com.
3. White Jeans and Airy TanksCrisp white jeans are far more elegant than daytime denim, and a flowy tank, like AnnaLynne McCord's, exposes just enough skin to make the look evening-ready.
Silk and sequin top, Rebecca Taylor, $275; at bloomingdales.com. Denim jeans, Hugo, $155; call 800-484-6267.
4. SequinsOne shimmery piece, like a clutch or Camilla Belle's mini, dresses up any look in seconds.
Viscose-elastane and sequin dress, Ali Ro, $400; available at ali-ro.com. Satin and sequin clutch, Santi, $172; shopabientot.com.
5. MaxidressesOne-part-boho, 100% chic-maxidresses are as simple to wear as they are comfy. Take a cue from Nicole Richie and add bold accessories to the mix.
Silk chiffon dress, Myne, $288; at shopbop.com. Silk dress, Armani Exchange, $130; at armaniexchange.com.
6. Cool Color CombinationsA sea-inspired palette brings a fun spin to flowy dresses like Naomi Watts's. A metallic clutch completes the look.
Silk dress with lame trim, Thread Social, $530; at threadsocial.com. Embossed calfskin clutch with zipper trim, Lauren Merkin, $295; at laurenmerkin.com.
