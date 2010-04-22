Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Charlotte's SATC Transformation
1. Season 1
When the show debuted, Charlotte York was a waspy New York City art dealer who dreamt of finding the perfect man and the perfect China pattern to match. "Charlotte's look was very groomed and very fresh, and you didn't need to do much do get Kristin there," said Kabuki, who was brought in by Pat Field to do makeup for the first two seasons of the show. "It was about emphasizing her features in a way that didn't look cosmetic-perfect eyebrows, a little eyeliner and mascara, and that's about it."
2. Season 2
When she couldn't seem to track down Mr. Right, Charlotte threw herself into the other elements of her life: Her pedigree puppy, Elizabeth Taylor, and her ultra-successful career at the gallery. "I would describe Charlotte's look as professional, not experimental. I always made sure to blend her foundation very well because I didn't want anything to stand out," said Kabuki.
3. Season 3
Season 3 was an emotional roller coaster for Charlotte. She was ecstatic to be engaged to Trey, disappointed that he wasn't more romantic, embarrassed of his impotence and frustrated that he was unwilling to change. Her hairstyles fittingly reflected these extremes. "We did anything from sleek, straight, Upper East Side styles, to old Hollywood waves, to Breakfast at Tiffany's updos," said Sacha Quarles, Sex and The City key hairstylist for seasons 2, 3 and 4.
4. Season 4
Charlotte's marriage with Trey gave Quarles plenty of fodder in the hair department. "I created the prettiest, bounciest updo when they went to Tiffany's to look at rings. And for the Scottish wedding, I did a beautiful high chignon," he said. However, despite her best intentions, Charlotte couldn't make her marriage work. After her divorce, she returned to her single status and signature soft, voluminous blowouts.
5. Season 6
"Charlotte's makeup was designed to make her look glowy, with a healthy dose of confidence," said makeup artist Nicki Ledermann, who worked with Kristin Davis for the last four seasons of the show and in Sex and The City 2. In the final season, Charlotte came into her own by converting to Judaism and marrying Harry Goldenblatt. Ledermann aptly updated her look: "I wanted her to look more sophisticated than in the previous seasons, but still stay true to my motto: Less is more, but the less has to be perfect."
6. Sex and The City: The Movie
We find Charlotte happily settled with Harry and their adopted daughter, Lily, when out of nowhere, she finally gets pregnant! "Charlotte was pregnant for half of this movie, so we gave her very simple, unflashy looks," said Sex and The City hair department head Suzy Mazzarese-Allison. "She almost always had a sleek and easy blowout."
7. Sex and The City 2: '80s Flashback!
"I was jealous of everyone else's '80s look! They got to go crazy...but not Charlotte," said Ledermann. "She was prissy and not wearing any makeup. She had that timid, school girl look that hadn't evolved to elegance yet." Frank Barbosa, head of the Sex and The City 2 hair department, continued: "We were thinking of that typical '80s yuppie. We added the headband because she’s very predictable, and bent the ends with a big curling iron to keep it youthful. That preppy look really fit her character.”
8. Sex and The City 2
"This was one of the first times Charlotte's character had beachy, informal waves. We were allowed to be a little more playful in this production," said Barbosa. Davis's personal stylist, Michael Kriston, used different sized rollers to achieve this loose, free flowing look.
