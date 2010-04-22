When the show debuted, Charlotte York was a waspy New York City art dealer who dreamt of finding the perfect man and the perfect China pattern to match. "Charlotte's look was very groomed and very fresh, and you didn't need to do much do get Kristin there," said Kabuki, who was brought in by Pat Field to do makeup for the first two seasons of the show. "It was about emphasizing her features in a way that didn't look cosmetic-perfect eyebrows, a little eyeliner and mascara, and that's about it."