Style Star Charlotte Le Bon Has the Spring Wardrobe of Our Dreams

Ah, late April. The time of year when all you want to wear is a spring dress, but the east coast chill just won’t quit.
Since nobody looks chic shivering, the easiest solution is, of course, to reach for a jacket that’s warm enough to outlast a drizzle and yet streamlined enough to still show off your brand new threads. A pretty tall order for a topper. So beyond the basic khaki trench, which kind of coat should you invest in?
Enter French Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon, who, when she’s not rubbing elbows with co-stars Christian Bale and Oscar Issac in The Promise (out today), is serving up major jackets goals practically every time she steps out.
Le Bon, who works with stylist Jeff K. Kim, has a knack for knowing exactly what type of jacket will elevate a look. Skinny jeans and a T? Try a burnt orange bomber. Sequined top and wide-leg trousers? Sleek silk duster, it is. And on top of that, she has mastered the effortless sleeves rolled up, slightly off the shoulder way of styling her coats that still puts her outfit on full display.
Keep scrolling to see her spring jacket MVPs. If her outfits don’t inspire you, her perfectly tousled hair certainly will.
Color Block Moto Jacket
Just this week, Le Bon rolled up her sleeves on the streets of N.Y.C. in a leather color block moto jacket by Sophie Theallet. The sporty topper is the perfect foil for her ribbed sweater and paper bag trousers by Paule Ka.
Sleek Silk Duster
Coats can often look cumbersome on the red carpet. Le Bon's solution? Slip on a silk duster from Vatanika’s spring collection. It fends off the evening chill without distracting from the beauty underneath (in this case, a sequined Rasario bustier and tailored Elie Saab trousers).
Embroidered Varsity Jacket
Yes, a letterman’s jacket can be worn outside the halls of your alma mater. The star gave her oversized Miu Miu version new life by teaming it with highwaisted shorts, a cropped turtleneck, patterned Wolford tights, and lace-up booties.
Minimalist Navy Peacoat
In Paris, the actress made this classic peacoat look new again by pairing it with of-the-moment extras. A crop top, wide-leg trousers, choker, and top-handle bag rounded out the ensemble.
Army Green Topper
Whether it’s a cargo style or a more streamlined shape, jackets in soft army green can be the MVP of your spring wardrobe. Throw one over boyfriend jeans or a patterned mini, like Le Bon’s. Bonus: the color goes with pretty much everything.
Bold Bomber Jacket
Even her off-duty style is on point. In Paris, Le Bon's burnt orange satin bomber turned a simple jeans, t-shirt, and sneaker combo into something infinitely cooler.
Slouchy Black Blazer
A black blazer should be a staple in every woman’s wardrobe, but not all cuts are created equal. Le Bon’s version (by Dior) is oversized and slightly slouchy—the perfect anchor to her fantastical Dior tulle skirt.