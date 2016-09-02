Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Charlize Theron's Red Carpet Style
1. In Dior Haute Couture, 2016
Theron stunned at The Huntsman: Winter’s War premiere in a black Dior Haute Couture creation with one off-shoulder strap and a sheer illusion one embroidered with embellishment.
2. In Dior, 2016Theron wore Dior with jewelry by Harry Winston for the 2016 Academy Awards.
3. In Saint Laurent & Chloé, 2016
At The Huntsman Winter’s War photocall in Milan, Theron tempered the sweetness of her flouncy Chloé mini skirt with a no-nonsense neutral button-down from Saint Laurent and killer lace-up sandals from Alexandre Vauthier.
4. In Dior Haute Couture, 2016
Theron chose a Dior Haute Couture suit paired with a Cartier necklace for The Last Face premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.
5. In Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, 2016
The actress stepped out in this pink lace Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress for The Last Face photocall in Cannes, France.
6. In Alexander McQueen, 2016
This Alexander McQueen design features 3-D butterflies making it perfect for the 2016 MTV Movie Awards.
7. In Dior, 2016
Theron was radiant at the Cinema for Peace Gala in a plunging black silk cadi Dior gown that she styled with a simple black clutch.
8. In Christian Dior Couture, 2015
Theron in Christian Dior Couture with Chopard jewels at the Cannes Film Festival.
