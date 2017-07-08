Channel Audrey Hepburn's Retro Swim Style This Summer

Searching for a little inspiration to spice up your summer swim gear? Look no further than style icon Audrey Hepburn. Currently, we are obsessed with Ms. Hepburn's vacation-ready wardrobe in the film Two for the Road. The best part? These chic ensembles are totally relevant even 50 years later after the movie's release. Take a look below at a few of our favorite outfits and see how easily they can be reworked with modern merch for a contemporary twist.
1. NAUTICAL
A bright one-piece paired with a classic striped Breton style top is always stylish. Throw on a perfect pair of espadrilles and voila! Instant gamine perfection.
Shop the look: J. Crew one-piece, $98; jcrew.com. Kule top, $88; kule.com. Soludos shoes, $42; zappos.com.
2. RETRO
Look for colorful retro prints from iconic brands such as Missoni and Emilio Pucci to play the part of the Mediterranean vacationer. Try a printed scarf as a head wrap or sarong and add a Grecian sandal in a vibrant shade of pink for a fresh look.
Shop the look: Missoni Mare one-piece, $665 ; modaoperandi.com. Emilio Pucci scarf, $420; mytheresa.com. Cornetti sandals, $250; revolve.com.
3. CLASSIC
A lightweight button down effortlessly knotted over a timeless black swimsuit is anything but basic. Try ballet flats for a new spin on a beach shoe, especially when you know there will be rocky terrain involved.
Shop the look: H&M top, $13; hm.com. Ward Whillas one-piece, $325; wardwhillas.com. Banana Republic flats, $53 (originally $88); bananarepublic.com.
4. SPORTY
A short sleeve bikini is the new shape to try that feels athletic but feminine. An 80's cut bottom modernizes the silhouette for a sexier fit. Compliment with oversized white shades and a straw hat for an extra touch of fun!
Shop the look: Solid & Striped top, $88; shopspring.com. Solid & Striped bottom, $88; shopspring.com. RAEN sunglasses, $150; raen.com. Hat, $10; amazon.com.