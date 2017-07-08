Channel Audrey Hepburn's Retro Swim Style This Summer

Channel Audrey Hepburn's Retro Swim Style This Summer
Pierluigi Praturlon\Mondadori Portfolio/Getty (3)
July 8, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
by: Kristina Rutkowski

Searching for a little inspiration to spice up your summer swim gear? Look no further than style icon Audrey Hepburn. Currently, we are obsessed with Ms. Hepburn's vacation-ready wardrobe in the film Two for the Road. The best part? These chic ensembles are totally relevant even 50 years later after the movie's release. Take a look below at a few of our favorite outfits and see how easily they can be reworked with modern merch for a contemporary twist. 

VIDEO: Marilyn Monroe Beauty Transformation

 

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top