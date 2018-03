See Every Single Look from the Chanel Métiers d'Art 2017 Show

Housed by the rococo hard candy of Gabrielle Chanel's former Parisian home is the Chanel Métiers d'Art show. This year marks the 13th runway show, honoring artisan partnerships with Desrues, Lemarié, Lesage, Maison Michel, Massaro, and other houses that make up the glittering Métiers d'Art atelier network. From gold lamé to denim fringe to feather appliqué, scroll through for this year's looks paying grand tribute to fine craftsmanship.