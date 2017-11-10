Take a Virtual Tour Through Chanel's Newest Pop-Up (Yes, You Can Go!)

It should be no surprise that Chanel would embrace an endeavor so rich in female power and community as their newly launched Coco Club pop-up. After all, Mademoiselle Chanel herself was a trailblazer, never one to shy away from hard issues and hard work.
In partnership with The Wing, the team at Chanel has created a unique experience created just for people like, well, you: you know, the hardworking, stressed out, woman in need of a break, a drink, and a place to kick your feet up.
Inspired by the brand’s beloved Boyfriend collection, the Coco Club is a place to find community, rest, and yes, even have fun, amidst your crazy, hectic schedule. And while you’re there, you may even meet another chic power woman like yourself.
Me? I know that I wouldn’t mind having a cup of coffee and getting a smoky eye courtesy of Chanel makeup in SoHo this weekend. And by the way, this opportunity isn’t only available to the fashion elite. Find yourself in N.Y.C.? You, too, can go.
The Coco Club will be open to the public on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Wing SoHo in New York City, 52 Mercer Street. You can sign up here, using the code CocoClub.
Here, a virtual tour through the space:
-
1. Welcome!
Time to check in! Upon arrival, step into a photo booth for your "club passport," which is your go-to guide to the club’s amenities.
-
2. The Makeup Room
Need a beauty pick-me-up? Take a breather with the help of some super chic CHANEL makeup and learn the "power of a red lip, and how to master the perfect smoky eye," courtesy of some of the best CHANEL makeup artists
-
3. The Cafe Menu
Is there anything more delicious than sharing food with your favorite people? Yes. Sharing food with your favorite people via a Chanel-inspired menu.
-
4. The Library
Sit back, relax, read a book, or write yourself a note on a Coco Chanel notepad.
-
5. The Game Room
A custom Chanel ping pong table? A specially designed pool table? AND shuffle board? The Chanel Game Room is where it's at.
-
6. The Watch Wall
Three rooms are dedicated to experiencing the meaning and beauty of time. Like all things Chanel there's one part mystery (Mademoiselle Chanel loved numerology), one part romantic (embrace living life in the present), and one part ... shopping!