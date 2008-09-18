Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Chalet Chic
1. How To Wear The TrendsWhen icy wind is streaking between buildings and temperatures are, quite literally, bone-chilling, there’s nothing as delicious as bundling up in a gigantic thick, ribbed wool scarf or burying your toes deep in some plush shearling boots. The secret to pulling off this look is proportion: Balance enormous hats and boots with fitted cords and a V-neck sweater.
Boots
Suede and shearling boots, Chanel, $1,150; call 800-550-0005.
2. HatAlpaca fur Flap hat with cotton lining, Lutz & Patmos, $550; buy online now at kirnazabete.com.
3. BagFaux fur and suede Brenda bag, Ugg Australia, $398; call 212-226-0602.
4. ScarfWool Dean’s List scarf, Twinkle by Wenlan, $132; at Bio, call 212-334-3006.
5. BootsSuede and shearling ankle boots, Rag & Bone, $435; call 212- 727-2990.
6. BagSuede and shearling Mirabili Niko bag, Kate Spade, $675; visit katespade.com for stores.
