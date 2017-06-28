A Look at Celine Dion's Fabulous Fashion Transformation

Reinvention is arguably the key to keeping the flames of stardom lit, and Celine Dion has managed to add fuel to her own sartorial fire in recent years. At 49 years old, the five-time Grammy winner had never before really been associated with the fashion crowd, but recently she's had us tapping out credits that include a list of designers any stylist would kill for.
So when did her makeover commence? As many unforgettable style moments do, it all seems to have started on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, where in 2016 Dion dazzled in a metallic gold dress from a relatively unknown Russian designer, Valentin Yudashkin which she paired with and sky-high Saint Laurent pumps for an emotional performance that proved she was prepared to be back on top.
Her secret weapon, it seems, is Law Roach, the stylist behind Zendaya’s cool-girl look. Roach has successfully convinced the Canadian singer to not just wear classically minimalist designers like Jil Sander, but also fuse her look with in-the-know, streetwear favorites, like Off-White by Kanye West’s dear pal Virgil Abloh.
In 2017, the fashion icon, who's about to drop a fresh new lifestyle collection at Nordstrom, has continued to both hit the city streets and stage to deliver one standout look after the next.
Take a look at major style moments that have defined Dion’s new look, below. There’s clearly a new Celine in our eyes, and that’s the way it is.
1. SURROUNDED BY CONFETTI
C'est magnifique! Dion wore loose-fitting striped separates as she stepped out in Paris with her sons, Eddy and Nelson Angelil, 6.
2. IN HEAD-TO-TOE PLAID
Obviously, Dion is mad for plaid. She walked around Paris in a red, white, and blue Antonio Berardi pantsuit that she paired with velvet shoes, oversize sunglasses, and a perfect white leather bag.
3. In a sequined jumpsuit
Dion looked like a walking disco ball in an all-over sequined silver jumpsuit and Elie Saab sunglasses while out in Paris.
4. IN PINK FLORALS
A full-length mid-sleeve pink floral dress? Yes, please. For an outing in Paris, Dion let her statement-making frock to the talking and paired it with simple, matching accessories like black ankle-strap heels and sunglasses.
5. In a Gucci suit and latex boots
Dion looked like a total baller in varsity-inspired silk Gucci matching separates paired with latex sock boots by the same brand and a black leather tote while out in Paris.
6. In a leather top and jeans
On a rainy day in Paris, the singer left her coat at home in favor of a black leather bustier-style top and black stiletto boots. She paired the outfit with a simple pair of jeans and black sunglasses.
7. In a shoulder-baring orange top and pink skirt
The singer stepped out from her Parisian hotel to greet a crowd of fans, and she looked every bit like the superstar she is. Dion wore an orange asymmetrical top that boldly bared her shoulder. She matched it with a blush pink skirt with metallic gold detailing and a pair of circular sunnies.
8. IN A BLOUSE WITH A HUGE BOW
In Paris, Dion impressed us yet again, this time in a Dice Kayek blouse that featured a huge bow. Her Céline pants were chic, not to mention a black handbag from her own Celine Dion collection.
9. In Thigh-High Balmain Boots
Who needs pants? Not Dion, who exited her hotel in Paris dressed in a Balmain boots that don't reveal an inch of skin but prove you can definitely say goodbye to traditional bottoms. She styled them with a matching graphic tee, a dramatic coat, and a black leather hat.
10. IN BLACK LEATHER OVERALLS
Does it get any better than this? Dion stepped out in Givenchy black leather overalls that she styled with a white Celine blouse and rhinestone-covered Gucci sunglasses. The cherry on top? Her shoes, which are actually from the spring 2012 Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti collaboration. Major.
11. IN WORKOUT GEAR
Dion held a tree pose in front of her Paris hotel on Friday, subsequently making us want to be her friend. Who else can practice yoga in a chic white belted jacket with sweats and sneakers?
12. In black Balmain
Dion looked positively fierce wearing a black Balmain tuxedo dress with a studded turtleneck top in Paris. The singer, who accompanied Balmain‘s Olivier Rousteing to the Palais Garnier opera house, paired her black-tie look with cat-eye shades and a matching clutch.
13. IN HEAD-TO-TOE FLORALS
Who said you've gotta take a subtle approach to florals? Not Celine Dion. The singer hit the streets of Paris in a fantastically fun all-floral Roberto Cavalli look that consisted of a tailored trench, matching jacket, and wide-leg flare pants. As always, she carried a massive geometric bag and, because it's Celine, oversize sunnies.
14. IN TONAL GREENS
Celine Dion could have fancied her way into Emerald City with this fully green ensemble that she wore outside of Paris’s Le Royal Monceau Raffles hotel. The ladylike Gucci number featured a display of buttons down its center, along with a look-at-me floral design at the neckline and bell sleeves. She finished her outfit with a leather Gucci handbag and sexy ankle-strap pumps one shade darker to create a monochromatic tonal effect.
15. IN KHAKI SEPARATES
Neutral tones are by far a favorite of Dion’s, and the beauty prepared for the French leg of her summer European tour in a look that perfectly defines the urban idealist—khaki separates that she excellently coordinated with an array of gold jewels. Her triangular fringe-like earrings are hard to miss, not to mention those oversize rings and one chunky bangle. She kept it comfortable with black and gold sandals and, appropriately, a Céline handbag. A perfect example of the urban nomad.
16. IN HEAD-TO-TOE GRAY
Dion exited her Parisian apartment in a look that truly embodies the idea of French fashion. Her monochrome ensemble consisted of a Balmain robe-style coat, matching pants, and over-the-knee suede Le Silla boots. As if a floor-length topper wasn't enough to wow, she paired the outfit with a similarly toned Ugo Mozie hat and a wraparound scarf—two accessories that complemented her triangular geometric tote. Throw in oversize sunglasses and you’re certified Dion gold.
17. IN TAUPE-TONED PLAID
Who wears a leather top in the summer, anyway? Apparently Celine Dion, who zipped out of her hotel in Paris wearing taupe-colored plaid wide-leg trousers with a black turtleneck blouse and a matching black coat. Her pointed-toe booties gave the look an edge of femininity along with her black hardware-adorned bag. She also delivered I Dream of Jeannie vibes with a messy top-knot, gold hoop earrings, and two-tone sunglasses.
18. IN A FRILLY PRINTED GIAMBATISTA VALLI GOWN
Forget the whimsical ball gowns sent down the Giambattista Valli haute couture runway earlier this week. The buzz at the house’s show instead centered around Dion, who turned heads in clashed prints from her black-and-white patterned coat and floor-length gown that she styled with an adorable pastel pink handbag and her usual statement jewels. She also couldn't be missed from the front row—she proudly cheered, clapped, laughed, and gave her thumbs up with each passing look.
19. IN BADASS LEATHER PANTS
Princess-like gowns are perhaps what first comes to mind when you think of Christian Dior Haute Couture, but for Celine Dion, attending the house’s fall couture show instead calls for a dose of leather. She threw caution to the wind and rocked her sleek, fitted pants with a tailored jacket, leather gloves, pointed-toe pumps, and a chain-strap handbag.
20. IN PRETTY PURPLE FENDI
Graphics are hard to pull off, but Celine Dion did it so wonderfully in a vivid Fendi coat that she rocked with a matching ultraviolet handbag. And she let her statement pieces take the spotlight by scaling back on everything else, like classic skinny jeans and simple nude heels.
21. IN NEON YELLOW BALENCIAGA
We typically leave our neon pieces for the gym or, say, an EDM-fueled rave. But Celine Dion understands the power of Balenciaga. She rocked a blindingly bright yellow dress with an equally standout Saint Laurent leather jacket, Le Silla boots, and an oversize Givenchy tote. This is rock-n-roll chic at its finest.
22. IN A BRICK RED LEATHER COAT
This is how Dion does off-duty. She hit the streets of Paris again in blue jeans, a white tee, and a waxy leather Off-White coat with wide, floppy lapels and ruffled sleeves, color-coordinating her ensemble with a graphic Chloé scarf, white leather Celine bag, and geometric sandals.
23. IN A MILITARY GREEN JUMPSUIT AND SPORTY LEATHER
The jumpsuit is often reserved for the youngest squad members, like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, but Celine Dion pays no mind to such restrictions. She slayed in an army green utilitarian jumpsuit that she styled with an over-the-shoulder black moto jacket and a silver chain necklace. Her sky-high animal-skin booties and her silver hoop earrings inject the right amount of glamour.
24. IN A SLEEVELESS COAT
What better way to rock a coat in the summer than to opt for one sans sleeves? Dion did just that and pieced together a leaf-print version with jeans, pointed-toe booties, and a colorful scarf that not only hung from her handbag, but also gave the outfit a tropical twist.
25. IN A BRIGHT POP OF YELLOW
Unafraid to experiment with color, the singer once again proved that coats aren’t just reserved for cooler months. She sported a bright yellow Jil Sander coat with a collared white shirtdress and black super sexy open-toe Gianvito Rossi boots. Adorably, Dion blew kisses to her fans, all the while showing off her stack of silver bracelets.
26. IN A LITTLE BLACK SAINT LAURENT DRESS
Why not turn to Saint Laurent when searching for the perfect LDB? That’s what Dion successfully did here, when she rocked a sweet collared number with an over-the-shoulder coat, chunky platform heels, and a crocodile leather handbag, all from the Parisian fashion house.
27. IN SEXY METALLIC GOLD
Dion captivated our attention at the 2016 Billboard Awards (aka the starting point of her style transformation), where she not only delivered an emotional rendition of Queen’s “The Show Must Go On,” but also quite literally went for the gold in a gilded Valentin Yudashkin gown with Saint Laurent pumps.