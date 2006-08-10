Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Celebs' Favorite Cocktails
1. no titleTHE FAN Jessica Biel
THE DRINK Angry Dragon
WHERE TO GET IT The Grand, New York City
THE RECIPE
2 tbsp. of dragon fruit
1 tbsp. yuzu
3/4 oz. jasmine syrup
1 oz. sake
1 oz. Ketel One Citroen
Muddle dragon fruit in a pint glass. Mix in yuzu, jasmine syrup, sake and Ketel One Citroen. Add ice, cover and shake. Pour into glass and garnish with dragon fruit.
-Nicole Logan
-
2. no titleTHE FAN Madonna
THE DRINK Pomegranate Martini
WHERE TO GET IT Prime Grill, Los Angeles
THE RECIPE
1 1/2 oz. Stoli Blueberi vodka
1 oz. Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice
1 1/2 oz. fresh blackberry puree
1 oz. cranberry juice
Combine ingredients in a shaker half filled with ice. Shake well. Serve in a martini glass and garnish with a fresh orange slice.
-
3. no titleTHE FAN Rebecca Romijn
THE DRINK Red Pearl
WHERE TO GET IT Red Pearl Kitchen, Hollywood
THE RECIPE
2 oz. Pearl Pomegranate Vodka
1/2 oz. peach liqueur
1 oz. pineapple juice
1 oz. cranberry juice
A splash of champagne or sparkling wine
Shake vodka, liqueur and juices together. Strain into a martini glass. Top off with a splash of champagne. Garnish with edible flower.
-
4. no titleTHE FAN Gisele Bündchen
THE DRINK Peach Passion
WHERE TO GET IT Set, Miami
THE RECIPE
1 1/2 oz. Grey Goose Vodka
1/2 oz. Peach Schnapps
3 oz. Looza peach nectar
1 tsp. orange marmalade
1 tsp. Rose?s Grenadine
4 fresh raspberries
1 sprig of mint
In a shaker combine vodka, schnapps, peach nectar and orange marmalade. Shake vigorously. Strain into a glass and add grenadine for color. Garnish with raspberries and mint sprig.
-
5. no titleTHE FAN Teri Hatcher
THE DRINK Demeter
WHERE TO GET IT D?Or at Amalia, New York City
THE RECIPE
3 black cherries (halved and pitted)
3/4 oz. elderflower cordial
1 1/2 oz. of Martin Miller?s Gin
A splash of soda
Muddle cherries. Add elderflower cordial and gin. Pour in an ice-filled glass. Add a splash of soda and garnish with a flower.
-
6. no titleTHE FAN Kiefer Sutherland
THE DRINK Jade Mistress
WHERE TO GET IT Red Pearl Kitchen, Hollywood
THE RECIPE
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
2 1/2 oz. Han Asian vodka (infused with red chilies overnight)
1 oz. fresh sour mix
1 tbsp. and 1 tsp. diced apple
3 Thai basil leaves
First, prepare sugar syrup: Heat the sugar and water over low heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until sugar has dissolved. Stop stirring and increase heat to medium. Simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool; refrigerate 2 hours before using.
Muddle one tablespoon of diced apple, two basil leaves and add a splash of the sugar syrup. Add vodka and sour mix. Shake and strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with remaining basil leaf and tsp. of diced apple.
-
7. no titleTHE FAN George Clooney
THE DRINK Raspberry Cheesecake
WHERE TO GET IT Cherry, Las Vegas
THE RECIPE
2 oz. vodka
2 oz. raspberry-flavored liqueur
2 oz. heavy cream
1 oz. sour mix
Mint sprig for garnish
In a shaker half filled with ice cubes, combine vodka, raspberry-flavored liqueur, heavy cream and sour mix. Shake well. Strain into glass. Garnish with mint sprig.
-
8. no titleTHE FAN Vince Vaughn
THE DRINK Red Bull and Vodka
WHERE TO GET IT Reserve, Chicago
THE RECIPE
4 oz. Red Bull energy drink
2 oz. vodka
Pour Red Bull and vodka into an ice-filled glass. Stir well.
-
9. no titleTHE FAN Charlize Theron
THE DRINK Pomegranate Blossom
WHERE TO GET IT Social Hollywood, Los Angeles
THE RECIPE
1/2 cup sugar
2 oz. citrus-flavored vodka
1 oz. pomegranate juice
1/2oz. fresh lemon juice
In a small, heavy saucepan combine sugar and 1/2 cup water. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and chill.
In shaker half filled with ice cubes, combine vodka, pomegranate juice, lemon juice and 1 Tbs. sugar syrup. Shake well. Strain into glass.
-
10. no titleTHE FAN Laura Prepon
THE DRINK Hurricane
WHERE TO GET IT Two Urban Licks, Atlanta
THE RECIPE
1 oz. light rum
1 oz. dark rum
1 oz. orange juice
1 oz. pineapple juice
1/2 oz. pink grapefruit juice
1/2tsp. grenadine
In a shaker half filled with ice cubes, combine light rum, dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, pink grapefruit juice and grenadine. Shake well. Strain into glass. Garnish with fresh fruit.
-
11. no titleTHE FAN Eva Mendes
THE DRINK Pink Elephant
WHERE TO GET IT Pink Elephant, New York City
THE RECIPE
1/2 cup sugar
2 tbsp. chopped ginger
2 oz. good quality vodka
2 oz. pineapple juice
1 oz. mixed berry flavored cognac
1 oz. cranberry juice
In a small, heavy saucepan combine sugar, ginger and 1/2 cup water. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and chill. Strain mixture before using.
In shaker half filled with ice cubes, combine vodka, pineapple juice, berry-flavored cognac, cranberry and 1 tbsp. ginger-flavored sugar syrup. Shake well. Strain into glass.
-
12. no titleTHE FAN Kate Hudson
THE DRINK Passionate Saketini
WHERE TO GET IT Doku 15, Toronto
THE RECIPE
3 oz. chilled sake
2 oz. chilled passion fruit-cranberry cognac
2 oz. chilled guava nectar
In a shaker half filled with ice cubes, combine sake, cognac and guava nectar. Shake well. Strain into glass. Garnish with edible flower.
