THE FAN Kiefer Sutherland



THE DRINK Jade Mistress



WHERE TO GET IT Red Pearl Kitchen, Hollywood



THE RECIPE

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

2 1/2 oz. Han Asian vodka (infused with red chilies overnight)

1 oz. fresh sour mix

1 tbsp. and 1 tsp. diced apple

3 Thai basil leaves



First, prepare sugar syrup: Heat the sugar and water over low heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until sugar has dissolved. Stop stirring and increase heat to medium. Simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool; refrigerate 2 hours before using.



Muddle one tablespoon of diced apple, two basil leaves and add a splash of the sugar syrup. Add vodka and sour mix. Shake and strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with remaining basil leaf and tsp. of diced apple.