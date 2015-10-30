8 Celebrities Who Are Making Sheer Tops and Black Bras a Fashion Statement

There's no getting between stars and their recent obsession with sheer clothing. Well, except for a black bra. Celebrities are taking the translucent trend to the next level with see-through tops that leave nothing to the imagination. Once considered a faux pas, showing off your lingerie has become an increasingly standard move to impart a hit of instant sex appeal. And interestingly enough, it's not just the usual suspects—i.e. the young and daring—who are embracing this revealing fashion statement, but the more conservative (or so we thought!) set as well.
We rounded up recent red carpet events, in which A-listers and their bras have made an appearance, and ranked them from mild to wild.
RELATED: How to Get Away with Wearing Sheer Like a Celebrity
-
1. Olivia Wilde
Instead of a traditional brassiere, Wilde went for a bralette, which offers slightly more coverage. And thanks to her Dolce & Gabbana top's intricate design, you can't really see all that much.
RANK: MILDEST
-
2. Kim Kardashian
In the past, the reality star has been guilty of NSFW-level exposure when she does sheer. But at the Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing's 30th birthday party, Kardashian toned down the raciness of her see-through top with a black overcoat, a high-waisted pencil skirt, and boots.
RANK: MILDER
-
3. Cate Blanchett
Blanchett offsets the sexiness with a ladylike tie-neck blouse with sharp suit separates.
RANK: MILD, WITH A HINT OF DANGER
-
4. Amy Adams
The fact that Adams didn't hide behind a coat puts her on the wild spectrum. But she did give her look an air of understated elegance with a demure midi-length pencil skirt and a blush pink tote, all by Max Mara.
RANK: WILD, WITH LADYLIKE MODESTY
-
5. Halston Sage
Sage's Giamba top may be plenty sheer, but the playful lip motif embroidery prevents it from crossing into over-the-top territory.
RANK: WILD, WITH A FLIRTY TWIST
-
6. Nicola Peltz
Peltz's lacy bra adds a certain element of sweetness, but the leather mini gives her look a dash of danger.
RANK: WILD, WITH A TOUCH OF SWEETNESS
-
7. Cara Delevingne
Delevingne's lacy number is not for the faint of heart, but she owns it by adding high-waisted pants and classic black pumps.
RANK: WILDER
-
8. Selena Gomez
Gomez took the trend one step further when she went for a netted Louis Vuitton top that revealed her black cut-out bra and her toned abs.
RANK: WILDEST