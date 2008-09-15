Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Celebrity Tattoos Revealed
1. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston has "Norman" inked on the inside of her right foot to honor her dog Norman who died in May. "I never thought that would ever happen," Aniston recently told ET Canada. "It's just my way to pay homage to him... forever."
-Lisa Tilson
2. Lady GagaGrammy-winning superstar Lady Gaga's most notable tattoo is an homage to her 'Little Monsters', her nickname for her fans. "Look what I did last night," she tweeted after leaving the tattoo parlor. "'Little monsters forever,' on the arm that holds my mic."
3. Lea MicheleGlee star Lea Michele has nine tattoos, including music notes (from Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody) and the title of the song "I Believe" from her Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening on her wrist. Her latest inking is the the word "Imagine" on her foot, which she got with Glee co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale in Chicago. "I'm known to be the instigator to do some more risky stuff," Michele told Usmagazine.com. "So we have little tattoos on our feet now... it made a lot of sense that night."
4. Hayden PanettiereHayden Panettiere received a lot of attention after getting "vivere senza rimpianti" tattooed on her back. The text is Italian for "live without regrets" but the word rimpianti is spelled incorrectly. In spite of the mistake, the young star has said she doesn't mind that the tattoo is misspelled since she doesn't see it. "That's why I love having it on my back."
5. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba had flower and ladybug tattoos on the back of her neck, but had them removed earlier this year. She still has a tattoo of a bow on her lower back as well as the Sanskrit word for lotus on the inside of her right wrist. "For me it signifies the manifestation of spiritual beauty," says Alba, who has expressed spiritual ties to both Christianity and Buddhism.
6. Scarlett JohanssonWhile many stars go for subtle or small tattoos that can be easily hidden on the red carpet, Scarlett Johansson chose a colorful scene for the inside of her left forearm. The bright tattoo (originally reported to be temporary because of its vibrant color) features a sunset over the ocean with a star in the sky and a cloud in the background.
7. Victoria BeckhamPower couple David and Victoria Beckham share a love for tattoos and even flew their favorite tattoo artist, Louis Molloy, in from Manchester, England once for some inking. Posh has two tattoos dedicated to her husband of 11 years, including his initials on the inside of her left wrist.
8. Penelope CruzWhen Penelope Cruz got "883" tattooed above her right ankle while she was dating Tom Cruise, many wondered of the meaning behind it. Beyond the fact that eight and three are her lucky numbers, the actress has never disclosed what the tattoo actually represents. Fans and the media have speculated everything from Scientology ties and Harley Davidson bikes to numerology meanings, but Cruz has shot them all down. "It's not a Harley Davidson. It's not the different things that have been said," Cruz has said. "I don't think anyone cares. It's my own tattoo."
9. Rihanna"I will probably carry on until I run out of cool little places to put them," Rihanna has said of her many tattoos. One of the most recent inkings is the text 'Never a Failure, Always a Lesson' written backwards on her collarbone (so she can read it in the mirror), which she got shortly after her public breakup with Chris Brown.
10. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron and her mom have matching Koi fish tattoos on their ankles. The colorful Japanese carp fish often represent determination and power, because they are able to swim upstream even when faced with obstacles like waterfalls. Theron also has a lotus flower on her right foot.
11. Nicole RichieThe rosary permanently wrapped around Nicole Richie's left ankle has become a popular request by girls at tattoo parlors. In addition to Richie's eight other tattoos, she also has several small dots on her finger from when she accidentally dropped a tattoo gun. Richie told Vanity Fair, "The tattoo artist told me not to play with the tattoo gun, so of course I did."
12. Gisele BundchenThe Victoria Secret model can't be overly inked as she is constantly photographed, but the small star on the inside of her left wrist is perfectly subtle. Bundchen has explained that the tattoo is a shooting star for her grandmother. "When I first moved to New York there were no stars in the sky, so to remind me of her I drew one on my wrist and kept it there for a month, and then had someone draw it in," she has said.
13. Christina RicciOf Christina Ricci's eight tattoos, the lion on her right shoulder is most visible. "It's Aslan, the lion from 'The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,'" she has said. "I struggled through my oppressive teenage years, and when I turned 18, I escaped. Like Aslan, I was finally free."
14. Christina ApplegateInside Christina Applegate's right ankle is a tattoo that says "Agape." The word means unconditional love in Greek, and happens to be the name of her church. Applegate also has a tattoo on her left ankle, outside of her right ankle and on her lower abdomen.
