When Penelope Cruz got "883" tattooed above her right ankle while she was dating Tom Cruise, many wondered of the meaning behind it. Beyond the fact that eight and three are her lucky numbers, the actress has never disclosed what the tattoo actually represents. Fans and the media have speculated everything from Scientology ties and Harley Davidson bikes to numerology meanings, but Cruz has shot them all down. "It's not a Harley Davidson. It's not the different things that have been said," Cruz has said. "I don't think anyone cares. It's my own tattoo."