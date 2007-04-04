Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Celebrity Shopping Bags
1. Eva Longoria Solstice Sunglass boutiqueEva Longoria stopped by sunglass boutique Solstice in the company of stylist Robert Verdi-who always has a good pair of shades perched on his head-to scoop up several designer styles. Her picks included a plum pair by Dior ($300), Gucci modified aviators ($300), an oversized pair decorated with gold crystals from Valentino ($295), and chic gold aviators by Marc for Marc Jacobs ($90). With all these styles, Longoria's got it made in the shades.
2. Chloë Sevigny Zadig & VoltaireChloë Sevigny loaded up on pieces with a French flair during a recent trip to Parisian import Zadig & Voltaire in L.A. The actress decided on avant garde basics like a cashmere sweater with leather elbow patches ($350), elegant side-stripe tuxedo pants ($300), a 20's-glam sequined vest ($245) and a skinny silk tie ($75) to add to her eclectic wardrobe. Sevigny also took home leather tall boots, and a roomy tote from the boutique, which has also welcomed star shoppers Eva Longoria and Milla Jovovich.
3. Mary-Kate Olsen Neil George salonMary-Kate Olsen really lightened up for spring with a new hair color: a California blond shade, compliments of the Neil George Salon in Beverly Hills. On her way out, the star picked up a bottle of KÃ©rastase Age Recharge shampoo ($29; www.kerastase.com), which hydrates hair all the way down to the scalp and repairs heat-styling and sun damage.
