Mary-Kate Olsen really lightened up for spring with a new hair color: a California blond shade, compliments of the Neil George Salon in Beverly Hills. On her way out, the star picked up a bottle of Kérastase Age Recharge shampoo ($29; www.kerastase.com ), which hydrates hair all the way down to the scalp and repairs heat-styling and sun damage.