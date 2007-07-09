Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Celebrity Shoe Trends
-
1. Gladiator SandalsThese strappy sandals are a trend with legs-not only do they straddle seasons, but centuries. Mischa Barton was spotted all over town in her favorite bejeweled sandals. Get her look with the Gold Nugget sandals from Anthropologie or from a studded set from Steve Madden.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Gold Nugget sandals, $288; at anthropologie.com.
Steve Madden grommet gladiators, $29.99; at amazon.com.
-
2. Gladiator SandalsKirsten Dunst kept her cool in black A.P.C. sandals with ankle ties. Get classic black gladiators from a.n.a. or try the tie with the City sandal from Cocobelle.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Gina sandal from a.n.a., $24.99; at jcpenney.com.
Cocobelle City sandal, $95; at shopbop.com.
-
3. Gladiator SandalsMandy Moore shopped around in off-white Coach gladiators. The Lola sandals from Frye are simply chic, while the chain detail on these metallic Charles Alberts give them some extra edge.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Frye Lola sandals, $144.99; at shoes.com.
Charles Albert silver chain sandal, $29; at lulusfashionlounge.com.
-
4. Gladiator SandalsMary-Kate Olsen added these knee-high Chanel sandals to her daring shoe wardrobe. Pick up a tall gladiator from the Michelina Collection or try a shorter version with simple graphic appeal from Victoria’s Secret.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Studded gladiator from the Michelina Collection, $79; at westernweddingboots.com.
Victoria’s Secret sandals, $39.99; at victoriassecret.com.
-
5. Yellow ShoesSkip the neutrals and add a pop of color to your look with shoes in shades of lemon, mustard and banana. Cameron Diaz jazzed up her simple jeans with Christian Louboutin pumps. Get a satin version of the Louboutins or try a bright peep-toe from Steve Madden.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Christian Louboutin satin pumps, $396; at bluefly.com.
Steve Madden, $78; at stevemadden.com.
-
6. Yellow ShoesSarah Jessica Parker kicked off yet another shoe trend with her Roger Vivier pumps. A pair of chunky wedges from Free People will add some bright to your jeans. Or get the Ammi peep-toe from Beatrix Ong with its funky pleated detail.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Sling back platform from Free People, $88; at freepeople.com.
Beatrix Ong wedge, $210; at shopbop.com.
-
7. Yellow ShoesEve proved that she's an '80s lady with these pointy-toed Christian Louboutins in a fun graffiti print. Forget the substitutes-this wild pair can be yours!
BUY IT NOW
Christian Louboutin graffiti pump, $675; at barneys.com.
-
8. Yellow ShoesKylie Minogue hit the bricks in sunshine-bright slides. The Katy from Chinese Laundry have a comfortable mini-wedge, while the Valendina slide from Nine West is easy to slip on for an instant pick-me-up.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Chinese Laundry patent peep-toes, $44.99; piperlime.com.
Nine West slide, $62.95; at zappos.com.
-
9. Moccasin BootsHilary Duff has hit the town and the shops in her Minnetonka moccasins. The calf-high pair come with detachable beads and feathers for added flair.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Minnetonka moccasin boots, $70.95; at minnetonkamoccasinshop.com.
-
10. Moccasin BootsThe great Kate Moss was one of the first famous fashionistas to be spotted in Minnetonkas; she’s also been seen in a short zip-back version. Her knee-high pair laces up the front.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Minnetonka boots, $70.95; at minnetonkamoccasinshop.com.
-
11. Moccasin BootsRachel Bilson pairs her studded Minnetonka boots with dresses or skinny jeans; the slouchy suede give them a laid-back look.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Minnetonka boots, $70.95; at minnetonkamoccasinshop.com.
-
12. Moccasin BootsHot weather doesn’t stop Nicole Richie from donning her ankle-high Minnetonkas; she just pairs them with the shortest of shorts and heads on out.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Ankle-high boots, $45.95; at minnetonkamoccasinshop.com.
-
13. Colorful PlatformsModel mom Heidi Klum dressed up for a play date with her kids in bright crimson platforms. The Gardiner from Nine West will give you plenty of height while the Gus slide from BCBGirls is easy to slip on or off whether you’re heading to the store or the sandbox.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Vinyl Gardiner wedges, $82.95; at zappos.com.
Leather Gus platform slide, $88.95; at nordstrom.com.
-
14. Colorful PlatformsBeyonce Knowles loves the Louboutin Foxtrots so much, she's bought several pairs in different color combinations. Her red and gold version has sold out, but you can pick up a pair in black, white and gold at Foot Candy Shoes. For extra fun, try the red and white peep-toes from Oh Deer!
BUY ONLINE NOW
Christian Louboutin patent Foxtrot, $710; at footcandyshoes.com.
Patent Oh Deer! peep-toes, $59.99; at urbanoutfitters.com.
-
15. Colorful PlatformsSophia Bush sat front row at the YSL show in L.A. wearing—what else?—Yves St. Laurent platforms. Try the Report Signature Minima platform in purple suede or the funky multicolored Estelle from the same brand.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Report Signature suede and Lucite Minima platforms, $180; at macys.com.
Report Signature pieced suede pumps, $175; at piperlime.com.
-
16. Colorful PlatformsDesigner Stella McCartney painted the town red in bright blue platforms. Wedges from Robert Clergerie will give you similar chic or you can amp up your look with the electric blue Azul slingbacks from Anthropologie.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Robert Clergerie leather platforms, $560; at shopbop.com.
Anthropologie Azul leather slingbacks, $228; at anthropologie.com.
1 of 16
