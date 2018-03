Model mom Heidi Klum dressed up for a play date with her kids in bright crimson platforms. The Gardiner from Nine West will give you plenty of height while the Gus slide from BCBGirls is easy to slip on or off whether you’re heading to the store or the sandbox.BUY ONLINE NOWVinyl Gardiner wedges, $82.95; at zappos.com Leather Gus platform slide, $88.95; at nordstrom.com