8 Style Lessons These Celebrity Daughters Learned from Their Famous Mothers

For a woman, there is possibly no greater style influence than her mother. Just think, whose lipstick were you painting all over your face and whose stilettos were you trying on during those transformative years growing up? And for many, this influence didn't just extend to the teenage years, but still has profound effects today. Just like us, celebrities have taken these mother-daughter lessons to heart.

One look at supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaa Gerber, and you'll notice more than a mere resemblance. Crawford's sartorial stylings have clearly been passed down; case in point: her love of polished, but edgy, motorcycle jackets. Kate Hudson is yet another example, channeling her mother Goldie Hawn's youthful spirit through bohemian separates, like long flowing maxidresses.

In advance of Mother's Day, we took a look at nine celebrity mother-daughter duos, and broke down the style lessons they share. Below, our findings.