8 Style Lessons These Celebrity Daughters Learned from Their Famous Mothers

For a woman, there is possibly no greater style influence than her mother. Just think, whose lipstick were you painting all over your face and whose stilettos were you trying on during those transformative years growing up? And for many, this influence didn't just extend to the teenage years, but still has profound effects today. Just like us, celebrities have taken these mother-daughter lessons to heart.
One look at supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaa Gerber, and you'll notice more than a mere resemblance. Crawford's sartorial stylings have clearly been passed down; case in point: her love of polished, but edgy, motorcycle jackets. Kate Hudson is yet another example, channeling her mother Goldie Hawn's youthful spirit through bohemian separates, like long flowing maxidresses.
In advance of Mother's Day, we took a look at nine celebrity mother-daughter duos, and broke down the style lessons they share. Below, our findings.
1. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
At the Tomorrowland premiere, Kaia took a polished but edgy cue from her mother Cindy with a leather motorcycle jacket and matching knit top. Long flowing hair (with a center part) and blue jeans completed the looks.
2. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Mother-and-daughter duo Goldie and Kate have a thing for bohemian separates. Here, they both chose long body-skimming maxidresses for the launch of Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body.
3. Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer
There is no denying Mamie's shocking resemblance to mom Meryl. They both made us do a double take when they chose bold colorful coats at the Citymeals-on-Wheels Power Lunch for Women. Mamie, however, chose a blush color, while Meryl opted for a deeper wine topper.
4. Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson
Long black columns were the formalwear of choice for Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson. While the former chose pants and the latter selected an evening gown, the result was the same: sheer elegance.
5. Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz
For the Oscars after-party, Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoë, who practically look like sisters, selected midi-length statement dresses with eye-catching frayed hems and shoulders.
6. Pat Cleveland and Anna Cleveland
Models Pat and Anna Cleveland made a twinning statement in luxe fur toppers (one green, the other black) over their eye-catching ensembles.;
7. Robin Wright and Dylan Penn
The wrap dress is an iconic cross-generational piece for a reason. Here, mom Robin Wright, and daughter Dylan wore figure-flattering, V-neck versions in contrasting hues.
8. Carolyn Murphy and Dylan Blue
Model Carolyn Murphy and daughter Dylan know that the LBD is timeless. The twosome chose long-sleeve styles with statement detail (sequin and lace) and paired them with black extras.