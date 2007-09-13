Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Celebrity It Bags
-
1. Jennifer LopezForget the briefcase-when casting dancers for her new reality show, Jennifer Lopez toted her necessities in an oversized crocodile tote by Jane August.
BUY A BAG LIKE JENNIFER'S
Liz Claiborne green crocodile-embossed leather tote, $220; at lizclaiborne.com.
-
2. Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-PittTalk about a first purse! When Angelina Jolie picked up a Histoire bag from Valentino, the designer gave Zahara Jolie-Pitt a pint-sized replica. Where did the fashionable duo debut their enviable accessories? Why, at a playground in a New York City park, of course.
BUY ANGELINA'S BAG
Valentino Histoire bag, $1695; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
-
3. Katie HolmesJet-setting Katie Holmes exited LAX airport with a crocodile carryall in hand. Pal Giorgio Armani designed the mom-friendly piece.
BUY A BAG LIKE KATIE'S
Ann Taylor crocodile-embossed leather bag, $148; at anntaylor.com.
-
4. Cameron DiazKnown to play favorites, Cameron Diaz has been spotted pairing her metallic Pierre Hardy Boston bag with everything from short shorts to minidresses. The outstanding accessory dressed up a casual outfit during the rehearsal for her upcoming movie, What Happens in Vegas.
BUY CAMERON'S BAG
Black and white Pierre Hardy Boston bag, $1200; at aloharag.com.
-
5. Jessica SimpsonLunching lady Jessica Simpson hit Nobu in New York City carrying an eye-popping yellow ostrich Bittersweet bag from Celine.
BUY JESSICA'S BAG
Celine Bittersweet (in black or white pebbled leather), $980; at eluxury.com.
-
6. Eva LongoriaAdding a luxe touch to a simple sundress, Eva Longoria shopped in Beverly Hills carrying a snakeskin frame bag from Prada.
BUY A BAG LIKE EVA'S
New York & Company faux snakeskin handbag, $34.95; at nyandcompany.com.
-
7. Liv TylerA cheery Liv Tyler debuted a drawstring bag from Christian Louboutin. Famous for his celebrity clientele (and his red-soled shoes) the cobbler has added handbags to his must-have line.
BUY A BAG LIKE LIV'S
Cole Haan leather tote, $395; at colehaan.com.
See more black and gold accessories below.
-
8. Beyonce KnowlesWhat does a $52,500 handbag look like? In the case of the Louis Vuitton Tribute bag, it is a patchwork of 14 of the line's latest designs. Beyonce Knowles visited TRL carrying the scarce shopper-she was one of only five North American customers to get a chance to own the bag.
BUY A BAG LIKE BEYONCE'S
Bebe patchwork bag, $129; at bebe.com.
-
9. Heidi KlumPretty in pink? But, of course: Project Runway hostess, Heidi Klum, added an ostrich-skin Hermes Birkin bag to her T-shirt and jeans for a trip to the hair salon. Victoria Beckham has also been spotted carrying the in-demand bag.
BUY A BAG LIKE HEIDI'S
Forzieri ostrich-embossed leather tote, #386; at forzieri.com.
-
10. Katherine HeiglNo need for a flashy outfit when you've got a major bag: Emmy-nominated actress Katherine Heigl upgraded her little black dress with a Valentino Maison red python bag.
BUY KATHERINE'S BAG
Valentino Maison bag (in leopard-print), $2,795.00; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
Check out more fall bags below.
See what Katherine Heigl and other stars carry in their It Bags at all times.
-
11. Halle BerryExpectant mom Halle Berry shopped around with a crocodile-embossed Yves Saint Laurent Tribute bag. The high-gloss tote has also been carried by Drew Barrymore, Ashlee Simpson and Lindsay Lohan.
BUY HALLE'S BAG
YSL patent Tribute tote, $1195; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
12. Jennifer GarnerStylish mom Jennifer Garner knows a multi-purpose purse when she sees one. The Bay bag from Chloe has pockets aplenty for scripts and sippy cups alike.
BUY JENNIFER'S BAG
Chloe lambskin Bay bag, $1680; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
-
13. Sarah Jessica ParkerWho knows standout accessories better than Sarah Jessica Parker? The actress-designer-perfumer dressed up basics from her Bitten line with a bright magenta Bottega Veneta bag.
BUY A BAG LIKE SARAH JESSICA'S
Spiegel suede hobo, $53; at spiegel.com.
-
14. Sienna MillerAn old favorite is hot again; stylesetter Sienna Miller has been spotted carrying her now-classic Balenciaga Motorcycle bag. Stars such as Nicole Richie and Mary-Kate Olsen have been following suit.
BUY A BAG LIKE SIENNA'S
Nine West studded hobo, $69.99; at ninewest.com.
-
15. Mischa BartonTrendsetting star Mischa Barton loves a new spin on an old classic: she shopped in New York City's Soho neighborhood carrying a quilted Chanel Lucky Charms bag.
BUY A BAG LIKE MISCHA'S
The Sak quilted leather clutch, $38.99; at ebags.com.
-
16. Ashley OlsenA petite star requires a major bag: Ashley Olsen carried a crocodile Fendi for a dinner out in Beverly Hills.
BUY A BAG LIKE ASHLEY'S
Helen Welsh crocodile-embossed tote, $298; at nordstrom.com.
-
17. Nicole RichieMom-to-be Nicole Richie went on a pastry run in New York City, carrying the Nightingale bag from Givenchy. The style-conscious star has worn the versatile bag with trim dresses and skinny jeans alike.
BUY NICOLE'S BAG
Givenchy Nightingale, $1666; at barneys.com.
-
18. Rachel BilsonThere's nothing like the perks of friendshop: Rachel Bilson shouldered pal Zac Posen's frame bag for an afternoon of shopping in Beverly Hills.
BUY RACHEL'S BAG
Zac Posen leather Abbey handbag, $1500; at bloomingdales.com.
-
19. Renee ZellwegerAre you ready to rock? Renee Zellweger hit a Billy Joel concert with a spacious Bottega Veneta woven bag.
BUY A BAG LIKE RENEE'S
Elliott Lucca woven leather bag, $328; at bloomingdales.com.
-
20. Kate HudsonA Bohemian in Paris: Kate Hudson took her slouchy woven Cole Haan Village bag on a shopping trip en Française. The actress has been seen carrying this bag stateside as well.
BUY KATE'S BAG
Cole Haan Village bag, $254.50; at bluefly.com.
-
21. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos hit the launch of Amanda Bynes' clothing line, Dear, with a spring 2007 Louis Vuitton bag with padded shoulder straps.
BUY A BAG LIKE MARIA'S
Sydney Love quilted tote, $58; at ebags.com.
-
22. Hilary DuffAfter cornering the market on gems, legendary jeweler Cartier has released a line of leather bags. Both Hilary Duff and Julianne Moore have been spotted with the carried the luxury brand's Marcello bag. No word on whether either star opted for the brand's custom fittings made of gold or platinum.
BUY A BAG LIKE HILARY'S
Tory Burch patent tote, $350; at scoopnyc.com.
-
23. Keira KnightleyLondon-based Keira Knightley added a pop of color to her all-black outerwear with a bright red Mulberry bag.
BUY A BAG LIKE KEIRA'S
Spiegel patent handbag, $69; at spiegel.com.
-
24. Penelope CruzWhile shopping in N.Y.C.'s trendy Soho neighborhood, Penelope Cruz embodied urban chic (and utility) with a zipper-bedecked gray bag.
BUY A BAG LIKE PENELOPE'S
Lesa Wallace leather shoulder bag, $319; at couturecandy.com
See more fall bags below.
