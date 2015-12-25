Going on Vacation? Shop These Celebrity-Inspired Swimsuits

The holidays are a prime time of year to take a warm vacation. But because you may have been stuck in colder temps during the past few months, swimwear may be the last thing on your mind. Luckily, all season stars have been hitting the beach in one impressive swim look after another. No matter if you prefer a one-piece or a bikini, we've got you covered—literally.
-
1. Selena Gomez
Gomez hit the beach in Miami wearing a high-cut black one-piece swimsuit.
Shop the look: Thapelo Paris one-piece, $275; matchesfashion.com
-
2. Pippa Middleton
The royal in-law donned a skimpy red Vix bikini, while vacationing with her mother Carole Middleton and brother James in St. Barts.
Shop the look: Heidi Klein top, $200; net-a-porter.com. Heidi Klein bottom, $135, net-a-porter.com
-
3. Jessica Alba
The busy mom took a break from work to hit the Cancun beaches in a white Marysia swimsuit.
Shop the look: Marysia top, $138, matchesfashion.com. Marysia bottom, $147, matchesfashion.com
-
4. Jada Pinkett Smith
The actress and mother showed off her rockin' bod during a family vacation to Hawaii.
Shop the look: L'Agent by Agent Provocateur one-piece, $180; stylebop.com
-
5. Eva Longoria
Longoria flaunted her figure on a Miami beach in a hot pink ruffled bikini.
Shop the look: Skinbiquini top, $54; farfetch.com. Skinbiquini bottom, $51, farfetch.com