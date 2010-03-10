Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Celebrity-Inspired Rings
1. Nicole RichieThe Inspiration It’s no surprise that this stylish star had a hand in her ring design. “It was fun working with Nicole, I enjoyed her input,” says L.A. jeweler Neil Lane of collaborating with the House of Harlow designer on her 4-carat stunner from Joel Madden. “She wanted something beautiful but different to suit her personality.”
Look for A floating setting
2. De Beers4.29-total-carat-weight diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, De Beers, $105,000; debeers.com.
3. Jack KelegePear-shaped diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, Jack Kelege, price upon request; jackkelege.com.
4. Simon G.1-carat round diamond with pave diamonds (.50-total-carat-weight) in 18kt white gold, Simon G, $2,090 (not including center stone); simongjewelry.com.
5. Neil Lane8-carat heart-shaped diamond in platinum, Neil Lane, $420,000; neillanejewelry.com.
6. Reese WitherspoonThe Inspiration Witherspoon said “yes” to her Hollywood agent beau Jim Toth when he proposed with William Goldberg's 3.50-carat Ashoka diamond. How could she resist a ring this spectacular?
Look for A solitaire
7. Vatch1.25-carat cushion-cut diamond set in 18kt white gold, Vatche, $2,200; since1910.com.
8. Neil Lane5-carat marquise-cut diamond in platinum, Neil Lane, $175,000; neillanejewelry.com.
9. Martin Katz2-carat Asscher-cut diamond and micro-set diamonds in 18kt white gold, Martin Katz, price upon request; 866-956-7200.
10. Jessica SimpsonThe Inspiration “The ruby design for Jessica was perfection,” says Neil Lane, the celebrity jeweler behind Simpson’s engagement ring from Eric Johnson. “It’s a classic design with a twist because the side stones are pear-shaped. She loves it so much.”
Look for A ring with side stones
11. Donna DiStefano Ltd.2-total-carat-weight diamonds in 18kt white gold, Donna Distefano Ltd., $15,000; donnadistefanoltd.com.
12. Blue Nile.30-carat brilliant-cut diamond and ruby ring in 18kt white gold, Blue Nile, $2,000; bluenile.com.
13. Suzanne Felsen1.37-carat brilliant-cut cognac diamond and .29-total-carat-weight marquise-cut diamonds in platinum, Suzanne Felsen, $13,575; suzannefelsen.com.
14. Emily BluntThe Inspiration The Office star John Krasinski had been dating The Young Victoria's Emily Blunt since 2008 when he proposed with a custom-designed Edwardian diamond and platinum ring. Though the low-key couple manage to keep their relationship under wraps, this 3-carat Neil Lane sparkler is impossible to miss.
Look for Vintage details
15. Simon G.Round diamond surrounded by pave diamonds (.31-total-carat-weight) in 18kt white gold, Simon G., price upon request; simongjewelry.com.
-
-
17. Jacob & Co.2.09-carat round brilliant-cut diamond in 18kt white gold band, Jacob & Co., $85,700; jacobandcojewelry.com.
18. Paul Morelli3.5-carat brilliant-cut cognac diamond in 20kt pink gold, Paul Morelli, $58,500; paulmorelli.com.
19. Amy AdamsThe Inspiration Darren Legallo gift-wrapped his Jean Dousset 1-carat brilliant-cut diamond ring before proposing to Amy Adams last year. "Amy kept the wrapping paper," says Dousset.
Look for A halo ring
20. Tiffany & Co.1-carat brilliant-cut diamond with bead-set border in platinum, Tiffany amp Co., price upon request; tiffany.com.
21. Roberto Coin.50-carat diamond and .80-total-carat-weight diamonds in 18kt white gold, Roberto Coin, $8,400; 800-853-5958 for stores.
22. Scott Kay1-carat round-cut diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, Scott Kay, $4,720 (not including center stone); scottkay.com for stores.
23. Tiffany & Co..64-total-carat-weight diamond in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $4,450; 800-526-0649 or tiffany.com.
24. Mariah CareyThe Inspiration The 10.02-carat diamond on Mariah Carey's Jacob Arabo engagement ring is in her preferred hue: pink. Nick Cannon's reaction when he saw it completed? He was so happy, he jumped up and down.
Look for A colorful stone
25. Jacob & Co.9.78-carat radiant-cut diamond and pave diamonds (1.50-total-carat-weight) in platinum and yellow gold, Jacob & Co., $105,000; jacobandcojewelry.com.
26. Neil Lane11.5-carat round brilliant-cut diamond with pave diamonds (.5-total-carat-weight) in platinum, Neil Lane, $380,000; neillanejewelry.com.
27. Tiffany & Co.1.90-carat green tourmaline and diamonds in platinum, Tiffany amp Co., $7,650; tiffany.com.
28. Jacob & Co.12.20-carat yellow diamond and 2.25-total-carat-weight pink and white diamonds in 18kt white gold, $4,000,000; jacobandco.com.
29. Portia de RossiThe Inspiration Ellen DeGeneres popped the question with a 3-carat Neil Lane marquise diamond ring while she and de Rossi were tending to their pet goldfish. De Rossi also wore Neil Lane bracelets on the big day.
Look for An east west setting
30. Tiffany & Co.2.39-carat marquise-cut diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $75,500; 800-526-0649.
31. MauboussinOval-shaped diamond and pave diamonds in white gold, Mauboussin, price upon request; mauboussin.com.
32. Suzanne Felsen1.16-total-carat-weight marquise-cut diamonds in platinum, Suzanne Felsen, $10,500; 310-315-1972.
33. Vera Wang1.5-carat emerald-cut diamond and 2.72-total-carat-weight baguettes in platinum, Vera Wang, $23,550; Bergdorf Goodman, 888-774-2424.
34. Mena SuvariThe Inspiration Mena Suvari's fiancé, music producer Simone Sestito, designed the actress's 8.6-carat engagement ring.
Look for A three stone ring
35. Tiffany & Co.1.5-total-carat-weight Lucida-cut diamonds in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $33,800; tiffany.com.
36. MauboussinEmerald-cut diamond and baguette diamonds in white gold, Mauboussin, price upon request; mauboussin.com.
37. Gray & DavisApproximately 5.5-6.0-total-carat-weight diamonds in platinum (circa 1905), Gray & Davis Ltd., $48,000; 212-719-4698.
38. Tiffany & Co.1-total-carat-weight emerald-cut diamonds in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $24,000; 800-526-0649 or tiffany.com.
