6 Incredibly Chic Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas for the Fourth of July

We like to keep tabs on the celebrity set for one reason and one reason only: to provide ample style inspiration wherever they go. At the airport? We archive every sighting. On the streets? We have a library of galleries dedicated to off-duty uniforms. After the gym? Anything to prove that stars, they're just like us! On the red carpet? Obviously. It's creepy, yes, but all of this comes in handy when a holiday, like the Fourth of July, is just around the corner and you actually want to look somewhat presentable for whatever social occasion you find yourself in. Perhaps you've outgrown your American flag tee and denim cut-offs, or maybe you have a dressier fête to attend (versus the usual non-event of straight-up boozing that typically commences).
In any case, the answer to this (or any) sartorial dilemma lies in the stars. We went through every single celebrity shot, pap and otherwise, and found six looks that unwittingly capture the spirit of patriotism—perfect for BBQs, boat trips, and firework gazing. The best part? All of them are right on theme without being too literal about it. From Victoria Beckham's color-blocked separates to Kourtney Kardashian's striped off-the-shoulder top, find (and shop!) Americana fashion inspo with these celebrity-approved looks, below.
1. Miranda Kerr
This proves just how versatile a shirtdress can be. Copy Kerr and take the tonal approach—match your dress with a color-coordinated pair of sandals and swipe on a bold red lip for the finishing touch. The result? A ladylike look for Fourth of July cocktails (that you can also repeat for the office).
Shop the look: Warehouse dress, $80; warehouse-london.com. Tom Ford lipstick in Aphrodite, $52; sephora.com. Topshop sandals, $48; topshop.com.
2. Kourtney Kardashian
Celebrate America's birthday in the trendiest fashion—with an off-the-shoulder top (aka the hottest silhouette of the season). Toughen it up with a '90s-style choker and destroyed denim, a la Kourtney, and add a pop of color with red-hot sandals.
Shop the look: Caroline Constas top, $395; neimanmarcus.com. Frame Denim jeans, $200; net-a-porter.com. Asos choker, $9; asos.com. Steven sandals, $99; shopbop.com.
3. Kerry Washington
For the minimalist who prefers a neutral color palette, look for a frills-free ivory dress that you can top with a white moto. But shake things up with a pair of star-spangled lace-up sandals, because, well, it's a holiday, after all.
Shop the look: Halston Heritage, $345; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Taylor jacket, $495; rebeccataylor.com. Loeffler Randall sandals, $163 (originally $325); loefflerrandall.com.
4. Naomie Harris
And for the maximalist, strike bold with a red, white, and blue printed dress. Commit to the color scheme with matching accessories.
Shop the look: Marc Jacobs dress, $395; stylebop.com. Boohoo clutch, $30; boohoo.com. Aquazzura pumps, $725; shopbop.com.
5. Victoria Beckham
Leave it to Beckham to find a posh take on America's most spirited shades. She first toned it down with an unexpected color combo—cherry red and aqua blue—and then gave them a tailored menswear twist.
Shop the look: Kate Moss for Equipment sweater, $280; net-a-porter.com. Zara pants, $26 (originally $40); zara.com. Aldo sandals, $80; aldoshoes.com.
6. Selma Blair
You can still declare your love for America without have to resort to red, white, and blue. Go for a monochrome color palette, but let your spirit shine through with a starry print.
Shop the look: Babaton tank, $70 (originally $98); aritzia.com. Creatures of the Wind jeans, $1,320; farfetch.com. Steve Madden sandals, $80; stevemadden.com.