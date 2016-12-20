7 Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Outfits for Every Personality

Celebrities, they're just like you! And me! As humans, they have their own opinions, preferences, and individual style (and even if they don't, then they hire stylists who do). So let's say, you're a minimalist—there's a pretty good chance that you have an A-list twin whose aesthetic most accurately reflects yours.
And since we look to the stars for guidance in almost every aspect of our lives, we turned to them to figure out all of our holiday dressing dilemmas. Unsure of what to wear? We went through hundreds, maybe even thousands, of celebrity looks, categorized them, and found one that represents each style. Want to ring in the New Year with sparkle and shine? A glittery ombré dress for you (thanks, Jamie Chung). Are you more of a sexy glamazon? A sleek one-shoulder top and slim tuxedo pants it is, brought to you by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
From sweet and girly to mixed-print maximalism, we paired you up with a star and shopped out each outfit. Done and done.
1. PERSONAL STYLE: SEXY GLAMAZON
Celebrity spirit animal: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
With high-shine sequins, a sexy one-shoulder silhouette, and amazing tassel earrings (wear only one if you dare), the only thing missing from this look is a fearless attitude to match. World, watch out.
Shop the look: Carven top, $340; intermixonline.com. Clare V. clutch, $215; shopbop.com. Reiss pants, $245; reiss.com. Rosantica earrings, $75 (originally $150); net-a-porter.com. Asos heels, $49; asos.com.
2. PERSONAL STYLE: SWEET & GIRLY
Celebrity spirit animal: Sarah Hyland
Don't stop at the white lace dress—sweeten your look even further with a heart motif and darling Mary Janes.
Shop the look: Self-Portrait dress, $435; matchesfashion.com. Les Petits Joueurs bag, $645; bergdorfgoodman.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $195; shopbop.com.
3. PERSONAL STYLE: NO-NONSENSE
Celebrity spirit animal: Jessica Alba
You mean business. All. The. Time. The best way to communicate that? Through a sharp pinstripe three-piece suit. Obviously.
Shop the look: Saint Laurent earrings, $895; saksfifthavenue.com for a similar style. Milly clutch, $295; shopbop.com. Rachel Zoe vest, $325; lyst.com for a similar style. Rachel Zoe pants, $237 (originally $395); farfetch.com. Topshop Unique blazer, $238 (originally $475), net-a-porter.com. Aldo heels, $90; aldoshoes.com.
4. PERSONAL STYLE: STREET-CHIC
Celebrity spirit animal: Olivia Palermo
A lesson from the reigning street-style queen: Let accessories pop against a blank canvas of chic black separates.
Shop the look: Zara blazer, $70; zara.com. The2Bandits necklace, $58; the2bandits.com. Tibi top, $158; tibi.com. Intermix skirt, $109 (originally $315); intermixonline.com. Adornmonde choker, $96; adornmonde.com. Aerin clutch, $550; aerin.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $798; stuartweitzman.com.
5. PERSONAL STYLE: EASY & CHIC
Celebrity spirit animal: Jamie Chung
You want to make a major impact, but, lbh, you're also a little lazy. A glittery dress and delicate heels, and you're done.
Shop the look: French Connection dress, $240 (originally $398); frenchconnection.com. Steve Madden heels, $90; stevemadden.com.
6. PERSONAL STYLE: MAXIMALIST
Celebrity spirit animal: Jennifer Lawrence
For the mad maximalist: mixed-prints galore, anchored by black accents.
Shop the look: Zara top, $50; zara.com. Asos belt, $31; asos.com. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi skirt, $525; net-a-porter.com. Topshop heels, $80; topshop.com.
7. PERSONAL STYLE: MINIMALIST
Celebrity spirit animal: Marion Cotillard
A not-your-average LBD + sculptural extras = fashion gold.
Shop the look: Stella McCartney earring, $415; net-a-porter.com. Whistles dress, $349; whistles.com. Zara heels, $50; zara.com.