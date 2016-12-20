7 Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Outfits for Every Personality

Celebrities, they're just like you! And me! As humans, they have their own opinions, preferences, and individual style (and even if they don't, then they hire stylists who do). So let's say, you're a minimalist—there's a pretty good chance that you have an A-list twin whose aesthetic most accurately reflects yours.

And since we look to the stars for guidance in almost every aspect of our lives, we turned to them to figure out all of our holiday dressing dilemmas. Unsure of what to wear? We went through hundreds, maybe even thousands, of celebrity looks, categorized them, and found one that represents each style. Want to ring in the New Year with sparkle and shine? A glittery ombré dress for you (thanks, Jamie Chung). Are you more of a sexy glamazon? A sleek one-shoulder top and slim tuxedo pants it is, brought to you by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From sweet and girly to mixed-print maximalism, we paired you up with a star and shopped out each outfit. Done and done.