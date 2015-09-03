Celebrity-Inspired Takes on the Biggest Fall 2015 Fashion Trends

After a painstaking analysis of all the fall 2015 collections, we zeroed in on six personalities, or characters if you will, who embodied the main themes of the season. But truth be told, applying runway trends IRL can sometimes end tragically. And in the face of sartorial adversity, there's only one thing to do: Look to the stars for guidance.

One such personality is the "Arty Eccentric," who possesses both idiosyncrasies and elegance, who embraces both prints and textures (at the same time!), and who can put together statement pieces without looking like a joke. On the runway, she comes to life in Alberta Ferretti or Burberry (pictured above, center and right). And in real life, her celebrity doppelganger is Hailee Steinfeld (left), who achieved that delicate balance with a printed top and perforated skirt (um, genius).

Ahead, see (and shop) celebrity-inspired takes on this season's biggest trends.

PHOTOS: Star-Inspired Takes on Fall 2015 Fashion Trends