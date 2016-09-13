Celebrities Are Going Pantsless for Fall—Is This a Fashion Do or Don't?

Let's call it the Vetements-Yeezy-Off-White-Fenty by Puma effect. After seasons of teeny-tiny crop tops, bodycon dresses, and everything fitted to a T (oh wait, there's still some of that), arrives a streetwear take that's trickling into the mainstream, you know, thanks to Kanye West, Rihanna, and Demna Gvsalia's appointment to helm Balenciaga. This quadfecta has size-upped on apparel, introducing deliberately disproportionate, outsized tees and outerwear that touch on androgyny, but in a cool "I raided my boyfriend's closet" kind of way.
And if these four are visionaries, then today's biggest social- and fashion influencers are their prophets, spreading the oversized gospel with every street-style outing. Interestingly enough, the "real-life" version of the runway look means foregoing pants altogether. We mean, we get it: Why wear pants when your shirt is long enough to double as a dress? (Though, whether the length is appropriate is still up for debate).
After enduring that whole leggings-as-pants movement, the next trend, it seems, is to go pantsless. While some, like Kim Kardashian and Sofia Richie at Yeezy, make up for the thigh-skimming top with thigh-high boots, others are just embracing the abbreviated hemline with carefree abandon. Take a look at how five stars are de-pantsing from the past few weeks. To wear pants or not to wear pants? That seems to be the question for fall.
-
1. Rita Ora
Maybe Ora was in a race to get out the door, she forgot her pants? Nevertheless, she remembered her oversized racing sweatshirt and her accessories: a racing cap, mirrored shades, a gold medallion necklace, a low-slung leopard-print belt bag, and combat boots.
-
2. Kylie Jenner
No pants, no problem. Kylie Jenner and bae Tyga made a date night out of Kanye's Saint Pablo concert, where she only wore a men's tee and checked Vans.
-
3. Sofia Richie
The 18-year-old model made her second New York Fashion Week appearance ever and smoldered at the Yeezy show in an upsized mustard yellow hoodie with nothing else except for thigh-high white boots.
-
4. Sofia Richie
Even though Sofia modeled a no-pants look at Yeezy, it looks like she was already on top of the movement when she wore a relaxed navy tee with a baseball cap and slip-on sneaks just days before.
-
5. Kim Kardashian
Turn a Saint Pablo men's XL concert tee into a dress—just step into a pair of thigh-high boots for zero skin exposure. Racy, yet surprisingly, quite conservative for Kim K.
-
6. Rihanna
Is that Drake's?! Rihanna gave the "walk of shame" men's-shirt-look into a cool evening-out outfit by haphazardly cuffing the oversized tux shirt and accessorizing with a pink clutch and playful fringed Aquazzura sandals.