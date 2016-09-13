Celebrities Are Going Pantsless for Fall—Is This a Fashion Do or Don't?

September 13, 2016 @ 6:30 AM
Let's call it the Vetements-Yeezy-Off-White-Fenty by Puma effect. After seasons of teeny-tiny crop tops, bodycon dresses, and everything fitted to a T (oh wait, there's still some of that), arrives a streetwear take that's trickling into the mainstream, you know, thanks to Kanye West, Rihanna, and Demna Gvsalia's appointment to helm Balenciaga. This quadfecta has size-upped on apparel, introducing deliberately disproportionate, outsized tees and outerwear that touch on androgyny, but in a cool "I raided my boyfriend's closet" kind of way.

And if these four are visionaries, then today's biggest social- and fashion influencers are their prophets, spreading the oversized gospel with every street-style outing. Interestingly enough, the "real-life" version of the runway look means foregoing pants altogether. We mean, we get it: Why wear pants when your shirt is long enough to double as a dress? (Though, whether the length is appropriate is still up for debate).

After enduring that whole leggings-as-pants movement, the next trend, it seems, is to go pantsless. While some, like Kim Kardashian and Sofia Richie at Yeezy, make up for the thigh-skimming top with thigh-high boots, others are just embracing the abbreviated hemline with carefree abandon. Take a look at how five stars are de-pantsing from the past few weeks. To wear pants or not to wear pants? That seems to be the question for fall.

