The Most Daring Celebrity Fashion Risks of 2015

The Most Daring Celebrity Fashion Risks of 2015
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
December 19, 2015 @ 11:00 AM
BY: Alexandra DeRosa

All year, celebrities hit red carpets in one jaw-dropping look after another. Case in point: Rihanna's over-the-top cupcake dress at the Grammys or J.Lo's barely-there Met Gala gown. We love when our favorite style stars show off their sartorial skills in risk-taking creations, so in that spirit, we've rounded up the most daring fashion moments of the year. Ahead, eight celebrity looks of 2015 that were far from traditional.

 

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top