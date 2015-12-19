The Most Daring Celebrity Fashion Risks of 2015

All year, celebrities hit red carpets in one jaw-dropping look after another. Case in point: Rihanna's over-the-top cupcake dress at the Grammys or J.Lo's barely-there Met Gala gown. We love when our favorite style stars show off their sartorial skills in risk-taking creations, so in that spirit, we've rounded up the most daring fashion moments of the year. Ahead, eight celebrity looks of 2015 that were far from traditional.
1. Jennifer Lopez in Atelier Versace
At the 2015 Met Gala, Lopez paid homage to the theme of the event, "China: Through the Looking Glass," with her red carpet style in a custom one-shouldered Atelier Versace illusion gown that depicted a dragon wrapped around her body.
2. Rihanna in Giambattista Valli
Rihanna was easily best dressed on the Grammys red carpet in a cupcake-like Giambattista Valli creation made of tiers of silk and tulle.
3. Kim Kardashian in Givenchy
Kardashian put her baby bump on full display at the LACMA Gala in a racy Givenchy jumpsuit that she topped off with a tuxedo-inspired overcoat. For a finishing touch, the star added a sparkly choker.
4. Solange Knowles in Giles
Knowles turned heads in a fan-shaped Giles number stamped with a holographic print at the Met Gala.
5. Cate Blanchett in Yacine Aouadi
Blanchett proved that she isn't afraid to play with fashion at the New York Film Festival premiere of Carol, where she showed up in a black dress with sheer embellished sleeves that looked like tattoos.
6. Sarah Jessica Parker in H&M and Philip Treacy
Parker's buzzed-about Met Gala look consisted of a one-shouldered black gown with an embroidered panel by H&M, a custom Philip Treacy headpiece, and jewels by Fred Leighton, Jennifer Fisher, and Cindy Chao.
7. Beyoncé in Givenchy
Beyoncé wowed at the Met Gala in a sheer embellished Givenchy gown.
8. Amal Clooney in Christian Dior Haute Couture
Mrs. Clooney arrived at the Golden Globes in a black one-shoulder Christian Dior Haute Couture gown and long silk gloves.