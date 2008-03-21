Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Celebrity Fashion Designers
-
1. Rachel BilsonIt's a match made in wardrobe heaven-Jumper star Rachel Bilson is teaming up with DKNY Jeans to create a new sportswear line called Edie Rose. "This line is my main focus right now," Bilson told Women's Wear Daily. "I can't draw at all, so I won't be doing any sketches, but I am learning to sew. I think it's important to know more about the whole process of making clothes." The collection-which includes mod frocks and menswear-inspired separates-will debut in September 2008. "I want people to see these clothes for what they are, not just another line designed by another celebrity," Bilson said. "I want the line to be taken seriously."
-
2. Natalie PortmanSometimes, to get something done right you just have to do it yourself. For Natalie Portman, a fruitless hunt for high-style, animal-friendly kicks led to her design collaboration with tony shoe line, Te Casan. "As a vegan, it's been challenging finding designer shoes made of alternative materials," Portman has said. "This collection offers a great selection without compromising quality or style."
-
3. Penelope and Monica CruzCheck out this sister act-Madrid-born beauties Penelope and Monica Cruz are designing a line for Spanish retailer Mango. "This is something we've wanted to do for a long time. We just had to find the right people to do it with," Penelope told the Times of London. "We've always loved clothes-we used to hide in the bathroom with fashion magazines and say, 'I want that one.' We'd get a pencil and mark the pictures, and show how we'd transform them at home."
-
4. Chloe SevignyBig Love star Chloe Sevigny has long been cited as a fashion muse and off-center dresser, so it's no wonder that she has launched a collection with N.Y.C.'s edgy Opening Ceremony. "It wasn't a huge thing to think about," Sevigny told New York. "I think we have similar aesthetics, similar references. There's always a little something quirky, something different." The 90's-inspired collection draws from Sevigny's high-school style-and her dream wardrobe: "I thought of things I’d always wanted other people to make and we just made them."
-
5. Sienna MillerActress Sienna Miller and her equally stylish sister Savannah-a graduate of Central Saint Martins school of design-put their heads together to design a line of apparel called Twenty8Twelve. The collection of boho-chic bits and pieces is available at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus: style-setter Sienna is its best advertisement-she's often seen out and about in her own designs.
-
6. Sarah Jessica ParkerSince her turn as a couture-obsessed writer on Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker has been one of the most-watched trendsetters in Hollywood. "I'm not as victimized by trends," Parker has said. "There are things I don't feel comfortable in, things I don't care to show. So hemlines change, for example. I don't have to participate." But Parker does participate in fashion design-her own label, Bitten, is available at Steve & Barry's stores.
-
7. Scarlett JohanssonActress Scarlett Johansson recently launched her collection of sporty apparel, which she says was inspired by girly '80s athletic wear. To prepare her line, Johansson scoured vintage stores for inspiration. "We did a lot of shopping," she told reporters. "I wanted to feel like I was designing for my friends." The result was a range of off-the-shoulder hoodies with heart cut-outs, scrunchy leggings and running shoes with touches of vinyl and graphic stripes that are definitely retro-chic.
-
8. Luke WilsonLuke Wilson is best known as the heartthrob (and brother of Owen) who has starred in Legally Blonde, The Royal Tenenbaums and the upcoming Henry Poole is Here, but the avid golfer has also partnered with Puma and golfer Johan Edfors to design a line of sports clothes. "We had some real fun with some of the product designs including the Porkpie hat and C-hopper shoe that you can wear on or off the course by just removing the spikes," Wilson said.
-
9. Amanda BynesHairspray star Amanda Bynes didn't hold back when she designed her Dear by Amanda collection for Steve & Barry's. "100 percent of me goes into the development of the line," she has said. Bynes conjured up mix and match pieces that can be worn in all sorts of combinations. "When I'm wearing my favorite outfit it definitely puts a spring in my step," Bynes has said. "So if every day could be my favorite outfit day I'd be happy all the time."
-
10. Lindsay Lohan"I'm doing my own leggings line!" Lindsay Lohan told Life & Style. "They'll have designs. Some of them will have prints and some will have patterns." It's no wonder Lohan has chosen to limit her line, called 6126, to the stretchy numbers-she's been spotted out in them for months. "I love leggings," she says.
-
11. Victoria BeckhamSpice Girl and international stylesetter Victoria Beckham knows that the best denim looks have legs. "I wanted to design a jean that wasn't too tight around the waist and elongates your legs," she told People. The fashionista will soon debut a line of men's jeans-specially approved by her soccer-player husband David Beckham: “When I get the prototypes, I try them on him. He says they are the best-fitting jeans he’s ever had."
-
12. Gwen StefaniThe trendsetting artist has three Grammys under her stylish belt and her success continued on the fashion scene in 2004 with her line called L.A.M.B.-which stands for Love. Angel. Music. Baby. The high-style apparel, accessories and fragrance line has set the bar high for aspiring celebrity designers, making over $100 million in its first four years. "I never thought I'd get in this deep," she says. "I wanted to do something creative that wasn't music." And she didn't stop with L.A.M.B., she has also created the Harajuku Lovers line, which includes, women's and children's apparel, watches and handbags.
-
13. Sheryl CrowSinger Sheryl Crow is adding denim to her hit parade. The rocker mom is pairing up with Western Glove Works on her Bootheel Trading Co. line. Of the collaboration, Crow said, "I've always been kind of a jeans girl.
-
14. Pete WentzFor his Clandestine Industries line, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz designs honeymoon-friendly hoodies and tees. "Technically [my designs] will be hanging in the young women's area, but personally I make these clothes as if they are unisex." The line will soon be sold at Nordstrom, but, needless to say, his wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz won't have to go in-store to score the screen-printed designs.
-
15. Melanie BrownMeow! Spice Girl singer Mel B has brought feline flair into the design game. The body-conscious line, Catty Couture, features leopard-print sheers and motorcycle-ready looks. "The high-waisted leather skirt and the jacket that I wore are my favorite pieces," Brown told People.
-
16. Rihanna"You can stand under my umbrella," Barbadian beauty Rihanna sings in her mega-hit "Umbrella" and she wasn't kidding. The Grammy-winner has collaborated with Totes to design a line of easy-to-stash umbrellas in iridescent fabrics. "We ladies hate walking around with clumsy umbrellas all the time," she told Women's Wear Daily. Rihanna made the most of her new accessory during an umbrella-wielding performance at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.
-
17. Jessica Simpson
Private Affair? Try family affair! "Me and my mom together, we both come up with sketches and ideas and put together our thoughts," Jessica Simpson has said of her popular accessories line. The star's next venture is a line of lingerie supportive enough to fit her famous figure. "Who wants to design a line they can't wear?"
-
18. Hilary DuffSinger/Actress Hilary Duff has long had a line called Stuff by Hilary Duff. The line, says the star, "reflects my personal style and taste. As a designer, I travel around the world-from London to Japan, New York to Los Angeles-to make sure my design ideas are in tune."
-
19. Ashlee SimpsonNewly-engaged singer Ashlee Simpson is joining her big sister Jessica Simpson in the rag trade by launching a line of tops for Wet Seal to coincide with the release of her latest album, Bittersweet World. “I was inspired by so many fun, wonderful things as I was recording Bittersweet World and it’s been great to carry through those inspirations into these new shirt designs,” Simpson has said. “I hope my fans love this album and rock out in these shirts!”
-
20. Avril LavigneThe "Complicated" singer wants her Abbey Dawn line with Kohl's to be anything but. "It's rock glam: fun, colorful, young and edgy," Avril Lavigne told Us. "Everything is fit to be sexy and flattering."
-
21. Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake's busy enough with his music and fledgling film career, but he still found time to add designer to his resume, by collaborating with his best friend, Trace Ayala, on the William Rast clothing line. "This was our little baby," Timberlake has said of the brand, which includes premium jeans for men and women as well as casual shirts, jackets and hats for men. "We're both involved in everything, from fabric to style to the most minute details such as button design and pocket placement. We do everything but the actual sewing." After last year's denim line took off with celebs like Jessica Alba, Timberlake and Ayala added tees, sweaters and jackets to their collection. Rast fans can look forward to a complete men's and women's fall line this year.
-
22. Jennifer Lopez
New mom Jennifer Lopez is a fashion world veteran. In 2001 she partnered with Tommy Hilfiger's brother Andy to create the Sweetface Fashion Company, and it now includes her three brands, JLO, Sweetface and Justsweet-which launched this fall at New York Fashion Week. Jenny from the block has described Sweetface as "sexy street glamor... it exudes confidence and individuality which is something that I stand for as a woman as well as an artist," she says. Lopez-whose products now include fragrances, lingerie too-has even received kudos from fashion industry insiders: in 2006 she was honored with an ACE Award for excellence in accessories design.
-
23. Sean 'Diddy' CombsLaunched in 1999 with a men's sportswear line, Diddy's highly successful Sean John brand won a CFDA award in 2004 and continues to bring in $400 million in U.S. retail sales annually. This year Sean John added women's apparel, underwear and loungewear. "I design for a woman who's into being sexy, who likes going out, is a trendsetter but at the same time has a level of sophistication beyond trends," says Combs, who was one of the first celebrities to crossover into fashion design. "I come from Harlem, New York and one of the things Harlem is known for is style," Combs-who learned how to sew by watching his grandmother work a needle and thread-has said. Still, "I didn?t think I?d end up being a designer."
-
24. Beyonce KnowlesIn 2004, after several years of donning creations by mom Tina Knowles in concert, on the red carpet and in music videos, the House of Dereon was officially launched. Beyonce and her mother worked together to create a fashion-forward women's line of apparel, accessories, handbags, shoes and swimwear. "My mom says, 'Beyonce is the kick, I am the couture and my grandmother Agnes is the soul!'" says Beyonce of the brand's tagline 'Couture. Kick. Soul.' House of Dereon underwent a relaunch for the Spring 2008 season, and Beyonce's sister, Solange Knowles, has continued the family fashion tradition by helping to launch a younger, more contemporary brand called Dereon.
-
25. FergieSinger Fergie has designed three collections of handbags with Kipling bags: The Dutchess, The Nice Scout and The Naughty Scout. The Dutchess, Fergie's personal favorite, and inspired by her Scottish background, features bags in bright plaids with patent-leather trim. "I was thrilled when Kipling approached me," says the singer. "I am incredibly pleased with each of the chic silhouettes, bold hues and graphic prints."
-
26. Jay-ZRocawear, which launched in 1999, has evolved into a complete lifestyle for Jay-Z's loyal customers. The brand, which includes men's, women's and children's apparel, as well as accessories, is closely monitored by rap impressario (and hubby to Beyonce) Jay-Z. "He is involved with anything to do with the brand," says Jameel Spencer, Chief marketing officer of Rocawear. "A lot of young kids pattern what they are going to do after these people, so we want to represent Jay-Z way in a way that inspires kids."
-
27. BonoMusic legend Bono, and his wife Ali Hewson, created Edun with designer Rogan Gregory in an effort to raise money to fight poverty around the world. While the line of organic tees and jeans is sold year-round, it is well known for its T-shirt campaign with ONE each fall. The campaign has gotten the support of major celebrities including Brad Pitt, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz and Peter Sarsgaard. "He stands the test of time," said Sarsgaard of Bono. "It's so interesting to see how many people the man has touched."
-
28. 50 CentWith a little help from designer Marc Ecko, 50 Cent launched G-Unit Clothing Company, an affordable men's clothing line, in 2003, and added G-Unit Women's in 2005, which includes apparel and accessories. "We knew that he was capable of this level of success and this collection is indicative of his achievements," Marc Ecko says of 50 Cent.
-
29. Pharrell WilliamsPharrell Williams has worked with some of the best artists in the music industry including Ludacris, Justin Timberlake and Beyonce, so when he made the jump to fashion he sought out the same level of work associates. Launched in 2005, Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream were created by Williams, his manager Robert Walker and Japanese designer Nigo, whom Williams has referred to as the Steven Spielberg of fashion. Well known for its printed hoodies, Williams' apparel is high-end and produced in small quantities. "It's basically everything I ever wanted as a kid but couldn't afford," says Williams. "And if I could have afforded it, no one was making it."
-
30. LL Cool JRapper LL Cool J has been part of the hip-hop music scene for over 20 years and although he is just now launching his own clothing line, he is no stranger to the fashion industry either. Almost six years after stepping away from FUBU (the label he endorsed in the '90s), LL Cool J presents Todd Smith, an affordable line named after Cool J's real name. "It's all I wear now. I'm getting rid of everything in my closet," he says. "It has swagger, it's cool." The women's line is "really cute, but sexy," he says. "I want to make women feel like superstars when they put on my clothes."
-
31. CommonKnown for wearing hats, Common recently created the Soji hat line for La Coppola Storta-a retailer of headwear that is handmade in Sicily. The hats, which range from $130-$150, are all newsboy style and come in plaids and solid patterns, in warm color combinations. So who gave him the push into the fashion industry? Apparently actor Jeremy Piven. "I put him together with the company, and he went to Italy and came up with an entire line," Piven says. "So I influenced style-I'm a part of fashion history."
-
32. NellyUsing his fame from his successful music career and a vision for fashion, Nelly launched Vokal, a menswear line, in 2001, and his women's line, Apple Bottoms, in 2003. The original Apple Bottoms line was a collection of denim for women. "I wanted to do something that fits the type of woman that I grew up with," says Nelly. "I thought it would be hot to make a jean that actually fits the woman instead of the woman having to always fit the jeans." The line has now expanded to include skirts, jackets and pants, specifically for women with curves.
-
33. Madonna for H&MFrom her Gaultier bullet bra to Dolce & Gabbana western wear, Madonna has stayed ahead of the fashion curve for more than two decades. And the mother-wife-singer-director-author-activist added fashion designer to her credits last year when she partnered with H&M to create the M by Madonna line. "I've made no secret of my love of fashion over the years," Madonna has said. "It's all part of my expression, my self-discovery. I think you have to try on a lot of guises before you know who you are...Working with H&M was an exciting and new creative challenge for me. I'm really happy with the results." The line included a wide range of apparel from dresses and suits to lingerie and sweats. Although you can't find the line in stores anymore, there are still many pieces available on Ebay.
-
34. EveEve recently partnered with the Signature Apparel Group, which includes brands like Rocawear, Bella Roc, and Levi's, to relaunch her Fetish clothing line. "I always liked the Fetish name and admired Eve's style," Chris Laurita, president of Signature Apparel has said of the partnership with the hip hop fashion plate. The Fetish line includes denim ranging from $100-$200, as well as other casual clothing.
-
35. Lily AllenThe 21-year-old British singer, best known for her song "Smile," quickly got the attention of the fashion world with her predilection for formal dresses and tennis shoes. Recently Lily Allen used her fashion influence to launch her own clothing line, Lily Loves, for New Look stores in Britain. The line includes bright dresses, shoes and accessories inspired by Allen's own original style and realistic physique. "You know how I feel about fashion: It's for everyone, not just a load of super-skinny models," Allen says.
-
36. Kylie MinogueAustralian singer Kylie Minogue helped launch a beachwear line at H&M in the summer of 2007. While the line was not her own brand, the stylish singer contributed ideas and modeled for advertisements. "To me it is all about summer indulgence, effortless chic and lots of fun," the pint-sized Minogue said of the '60s-inspired beachwear line. Ten percent of the proceeds were donated to WaterAid, which provides safe, clean water to people all over the world.
-
37. EminemEminem launched his urban-style clothing line, Shady Ltd., in the summer of 2003. The line included hoodies, activewear, T-shirts and jerseys. In November 2006 Rocawear acquired the brand and began planning its relaunch, but the rapper and actor is still at the helm. And he's expanding his range: there's a new denim line and a higher-end apparel line in the works too.
-
38. Kristin DavisSarah Jessica Parker isn't the only designing lady from Sex and the City. Kristin Davis is collaborating with the North Carolina-based Belk chain of department stores on her own Charlotte-inspired line. "In the South, there is a feminine quality that often gets lost in high fashion. Belk understands," Davis said of the designs. "Charlotte dresses in a very feminine way, and I love her playful nature."
-
39. Ashley and Mary-Kate OlsenThough they are twins, Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are true individuals when it comes to fashion. But while MK's looks are more edgy and Ashley prefers to keep it chic, the two share a certain style symbiosis-and they're sharing it with shoppers. The pair have a eponymous tween collection at Wal-Mart and two newer collections: The Row, a line of minimalist separates, and Elizabeth and James, which heads the contemporary route. "As young American designers, we are learning what it takes to launch a collection," Ashley has said.
-
40. Lauren ConradOoh la la! The Hills lead Lauren Conrad debuted a Parisian-inspired clothing line at the Fall 2008 L.A. Fashion Week. And, like a true fashion plate, she plans on donning every dress. "I don't really have a piece that's my favorite," Conrad told Us. "You work so long on them it's like picking a favorite kid. I like them all for different occasions."
-
41. Nicole RichieFew moms-to-be have looked as polished as Nicole Richie did during her pregnancy with little Harlow. Now the Simple Life star is designing a Balenciaga-inspired maternity line for a wearer that's not so, well, simple. "My line will be about making women look and feel good at a really emotional time," Richie told Women's Wear Daily. "It's about showing your best self, not your tired, worn-down self."
-
42. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum-who already has a Mouawad jewelry line and a Birkenstocks sandal collection-is now dipping into the world of denim. After posing for the company's racy new ads, Jordache invited Klum to design her own line, Heidi Klum by Jordache. Her first collection has the appropriate "Naughty and Nice" theme. “She was very sensitive to wanting the line to have a sexy edginess, but not be too revealing," Jordache president Liz Berlinger told Women's Wear Daily. "She paid a lot of attention to details."
-
43. Whitney PortThe Hills stunner Whitney Port is following the lead of pal Lauren Conrad and designing her own clothing line! The aspiring fashionista found her design direction while working for Teen Vogue. "I don't know if I want to stay working in magazines," Port told T magazine. "I learned that I really enjoy styling." Her Eve & A collection should give her plenty to work with: the sportswear line will include jackets and convertible dresses.
-
44. Paris HiltonThe Simple Life star has branched out into making T-shirts, denim, dresses and shoes all named after herself (and some sporting her image). "It's just from my closet to their closets," Paris Hilton told the Associated Press.
-
45. Heidi MontagThe Hills villain Heidi Montag is the third member of the reality series to launch her own clothing line. "I want it to be fun and flirty for the everyday woman," Montag told MTV.com of her Heidiwood line. "You can dress it up, you can dress it down... you can mix and match it, and you feel good wearing it." Montag partnered with teen store Anchor Blue to produce the line.
-
46. Kate MossShe's worn the clothes of the world's most famous designers, from Calvin Klein to Versace, and last year Kate Moss teamed up with British retailer Topshop to create her very own line. "There's something magical about Kate," Burberry designer Christopher Bailey has said about the supermodel. "She has a knack for making something her own. She's inspiring to be around." Moss's latest line, which is inspired by her own 70's-flavored wardrobe, is now available on the brand-new U.S. Topshop site. Early bird shoppers will be treated to an exclusive Moss-designed T-shirt, each one of which is paired to a donation to the Starlight Children's Foundation.
-
47. Lauren BushModel (and presidential niece) Lauren Bush-shown here with beau David Lauren at a Ralph Lauren party during New York Fashion Week-has a new twist on the It Bag. With each Feed tote sold, a child in a developing nation receives a year's worth of school lunches through the United Nations WFP Food for Education program.
