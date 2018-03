From her Gaultier bullet bra to Dolce & Gabbana western wear, Madonna has stayed ahead of the fashion curve for more than two decades. And the mother-wife-singer-director-author-activist added fashion designer to her credits last year when she partnered with H&M to create the M by Madonna line. "I've made no secret of my love of fashion over the years," Madonna has said. "It's all part of my expression, my self-discovery. I think you have to try on a lot of guises before you know who you are...Working with H&M was an exciting and new creative challenge for me. I'm really happy with the results." The line included a wide range of apparel from dresses and suits to lingerie and sweats. Although you can't find the line in stores anymore, there are still many pieces available on Ebay