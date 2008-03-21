Justin Timberlake's busy enough with his music and fledgling film career, but he still found time to add designer to his resume, by collaborating with his best friend, Trace Ayala, on the William Rast clothing line. "This was our little baby," Timberlake has said of the brand, which includes premium jeans for men and women as well as casual shirts, jackets and hats for men. "We're both involved in everything, from fabric to style to the most minute details such as button design and pocket placement. We do everything but the actual sewing." After last year's denim line took off with celebs like Jessica Alba, Timberlake and Ayala added tees, sweaters and jackets to their collection. Rast fans can look forward to a complete men's and women's fall line this year.