Celebrity Engagement Rings That Rock!
1. Nicole Richie's SparklerJoel Madden knows how to pick 'em—gorgeous woman, amazing ring.
2. Katy Perry's Antique TokenKaty Perry flashed her antique engagement ring from Russell Brand to the world. The couple divorced in 2012.
3. Carrie Underwood's BaubleThis newly engaged crooner received this huge yellow diamond from fiance and hockey player Mike Fisher.
4. Scarlett Johansson's RockRyan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were hush-hush about their engagement, but Scarlett did sport her rock around town once in a while. The couple divorced in 2010.
5. Katherine Heigl's GemKatherine Heigl's pear-shaped rock from Josh Kelley is beautiful.
