Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Celebrities Who Will Turn 40 in 2018
-
1. January Jones—January 5
Appropriately, January Jones will hit the big 4-0 right at the beginning of January, which makes perfect sense to us.
-
2. Ashton Kutcher—February 7
Ashton Kutcher's birthday is in February, and if we've learned anything about him throughout the years, it's that he'll likely spend the day with his wife Mila Kunis and their two kids.
-
3. Malin Akerman—May 12
The Canadian model and actress got engaged to her British actor beau this year, so we wouldn't be surprised if a wedding was in the cards for Akerman during her 40th birthday year.
-
4. Ginnifer Goodwin—May 22
In 2017, Ginnifer Goodwin and her husband Josh Dallas both bid adieu to Once Upon a Time after six seasons on the show, so we can't wait to see what 2018 has in store for her.
-
5. Zoë Saldana—June 19
In May, Zoë Saldana told WWD exactly what she thinks about her next birthday. “I’m a year shy of turning 40. I’m not going to act as if it’s not affecting me—when you change the left digit versus the right one, it’s very impactful," she said.
-
6. Topher Grace—July 12
Grace spent his 39th year welcoming his first child, a daughter, with his wife Ashley Hinshaw. We think that'll be pretty hard to top.
-
7. Andy Samberg—August 18
Like Topher Grace, Andy Samberg became a first-time dad at 39. 40 has a lot to live up to.
-
8. Wes Bentley—September 4
The American Horror Story star will spend fall 2018 celebrating a milestone birthday.
-
9. Gwendoline Christie—October 28
The Star Wars star has kept pretty busy lately, and we don't expect that to change once she turns 40 on Oct. 28.
-
10. Rachel McAdams—November 17
The woman behind Regina George herself will graduate from 39 and move onto 40 in 2018.
-
11. Katherine Heigl—November 24
Heigl famously didn't make an appearance in the movie This Is 40, despite it being a sequel to her own film Knocked Up, but she will be turning 40 IRL in 2018.
-
12. Ian Somerhalder—December 8
If you're noticing a pattern of Hollywood men becoming first-time dads in 2017 and turning 40 in 2018, you aren't the only one. Like many of his fellow actors, Somerhalder became a dad in the year right before hitting the big 4-0.
-
13. Katie Holmes—December 18
With such a late birthday in the year, Holmes will spend most of 2018 as a 39 year old, but once the holiday season hits, she'll be welcoming the big 4-0.
