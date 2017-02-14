The Celeb-Inspired Boots We're Buying for Rainy Days Ahead

Come rain or snow, celebrities, including Ashley Olsen, Rihanna, and Alexa Chung, are known for stepping out in classic Hunter Original boots—aka the most stylish way to brave the elements.
Whether they chose tall Wellington rain boots or ankle-high booties, each of the A-listers shown below look put-together and prepared for whatever weather they encounter.
With spring on its way in, we'll be investing in a new pair for rainy days ahead (and maybe a few festivals). And yes, we'll be taking styling cues from these stylish celebs when stepping out in them.
VIDEO: Spring's Perfect Pant & Shoe Combo
Keep scrolling to shop the same Hunter Original boots our favorite stars love.
-
1. Alexa Chung
The British style star tromped through the mud in black Hunter boots ($150; nordstrom.com) paired with patent leggings for a fashion-meets-function look.
-
2. Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried trusted her Hunter boots ($140; nordstrom.com) to keep her feet dry on a rainy day.
-
3. Cara Delevingne
We love how Delevingne has fun with fashion, especially this colorful getup, which she accessorized with tall Wellington Hunter rain boots ($150; nordstrom.com).
-
4. Leslie Mann
Mann looked cozy-chic while attending Sundance Film Festival in black Hunter boots ($150; nordstrom.com).
-
5. Lily Donaldson
Donaldson saved herself from what would've been a very muddy day in the chicest way: tall Hunter Wellington boots ($150; nordstrom.com).
-
6. Meghan Markle
The only thing taking our eyes off those beautiful bouquets Markle's carrying are her cool knee-high Wellingtons ($150; nordstrom.com).
-
7. Rihanna
If these Hunter Originals ($150; nordstrom.com) are good enough for Rihanna ... then, yep! We're definitely investing.
-
8. Suki Waterhouse
Again, another model rocking bare legs and tall Hunter wellies ($150; nordstrom.com). Clearly, a trend in the making!
-
9. Ashley Olsen
Olsen is also a fan of these green wellies from Hunter boots ($150; nordstrom.com). She paired them with an oversized trench for the chicest rainy day style.