The Celeb-Inspired Boots We're Buying for Rainy Days Ahead

Come rain or snow, celebrities, including Ashley Olsen, Rihanna, and Alexa Chung, are known for stepping out in classic Hunter Original boots—aka the most stylish way to brave the elements.

Whether they chose tall Wellington rain boots or ankle-high booties, each of the A-listers shown below look put-together and prepared for whatever weather they encounter.

With spring on its way in, we'll be investing in a new pair for rainy days ahead (and maybe a few festivals). And yes, we'll be taking styling cues from these stylish celebs when stepping out in them.

Keep scrolling to shop the same Hunter Original boots our favorite stars love.