Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Celebrities Wearing Christian Louboutin Shoes
-
1. Zoe Saldana
Always the fashion risk-taker, Saldana went for a pink-and-black off-shoulder Prabal Gurung design that boasted all-over embellishments and a sheer asymmetric hem. A matching pink Bottega Veneta minaudiere, diamond Lorraine Schwartz studs and nude Loubs completed her look.
-
2. Ashley Madekwe
Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Madekwe stood out in a bold black-and-white striped strapless frock with drop earrings and bronze Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
3. Margot Robbie
The Wolf of Wall Street star Robbie swept on the red carpet in a ruby-and-burgundy crepe back satin Oscar de la Renta gown with an amber-and-diamond Pomellato ring and bronze Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
4. Selita Ebanks
Ebanks mixed textiles, stepping out in a fuzzy white sweater that she paired with a high-shine patent dark camel midi skirt. A delicate necklace, a pile of gold bangles, a leopard-print purse and black Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
5. Allison Williams
Williams took a sporty approach to red carpet dressing in a cobalt blue David Koma with strong white lines and mesh detailing, pairing it with EF Collection earrings and tri-colored Christian Louboutin heels.
-
6. Kerry Washington
Washington matched her Giambattista Valli midi dress with a Nancy Gonzalez clutch and Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps for an all-white look.
-
7. Claire Danes
Danes debuted strawberry-blonde tresses at the Late Show with David Letterman, matching her new hair color with a striking all-red ensemble: a floral lace Giambattista Valli dress, a matching overcoat and red Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress completed her monochrome look with earrings and a ring by Graziela Gems.
-
8. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger signed copies of The Host in chic skin-baring separates: a collared button-up crop top by Carven and a leather pencil skirt by Parisian designer Vanessa Bruno. She completed the look with gray strappy pumps by Christian Louboutin.
-
9. Kiernan Shipka
Shipka was the picture of girly perfection in a floral RED Valentino dress with a point d’esprit yoke. Black mesh Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
10. Lea Michele
At Switch in Beverly Hills, Michele hosted a SodaStream-sponsored charity event in a sexy cut-out Three floor black tea-length dress that she accessorized with a delicate necklace and black Christian Louboutin heels.
-
11. Amy Adams
Also at the Her premiere, Adams elevated a black Lanvin dress with statement add-ons, accessorizing it with sparkly belt, David Yurman jewelry, an embellished Valentino clutch and bead-embroidered Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
12. Amy Adams
Oscar nominee Adams accessorized her azalea pink off-shoulder silk double georgette Vivienne Westwood midi dress with Jennifer Meyer drop earrings, nude Christian Louboutin pumps, and slicked back hair.
-
13. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley was all smiles at the Urayasu press conference of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a loud embroidered mixed-print flouncy Mary Katrantzou design. She piled on more prints with black-and-white Louboutins.
-
14. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle made a ladylike appearance at the Carolina Herrera event, appropriately showing up in a design from the label: A crisp button-down tucked into a pink printed pencil skirt. Silver jewelry and studded Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
15. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley took the romantic route for the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, selecting a dreamy, ethereal white Chloe Atelier creation with a Chantilly lace bodice and a delicate tiered skirt cast in hand-embroidered polka-dot tulle. The finishing touches? Diamond Graziela Gems ear cuff and jacket, and gold floral-print Louboutin pumps.
-
16. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet went for the classic LBD (though this one featured slashed cut-outs on each shoulder), with Boucheron and Messika diamonds and a sparkly clutch, for the London screening of The Dressmaker. On her feet, she wore classic, red-soled Louboutin pumps.
-
17. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain was a siren on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a fiery red curve-hugging cut-out Roland Mouret sheath with nude peep-toe Louboutin pumps.
-
18. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson hit the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards in a charming colorfully embroidered sheer black dress that she styled with David Webb jewelry and black cage Louboutin sandals.
-
19. Emma Roberts
Roberts was also partial to a black-and-white color palette, styling her black cut-out Cushnie et Ochs top with a white A-line skirt and black Christian Louboutin heels.
-
20. Jennifer Hudson
Hudson looked amazing at the pre-Grammy party in an off-the-shoulder Christopher Kane mini dress with primary-colored panels, revving it up even further with a bright Rodo clutch, Jack Vartanian jewelry, and navy Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
21. Rihanna
Rihanna made an entrance, lighting up the pre-Grammy Gala in a sweeping deep-plunge Alexandre Vauthier gold silk gown with a crazy high slit. Added bling, courtesy of Neil Lane jewelry and gold strappy Christian Louboutin heels completed her look.
-
22. Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow went the minimalist route in a sleek and sexy David Koma design-a blue cut-out dress with a black trim-that she paired with black open-toed Christian Louboutin heels.
-
23. Naomie Harris
Harris lit up the red carpet at The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in a lemon scallop beaded fringe Naeem Khan dress, pairing it with metallics by way of a silver python Zagliani clutch and Christian Louboutin sandals.
