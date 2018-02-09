Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
See the Stars in Carolina Herrera Designs
1. Nicole Kidman
For the 2018 AACTA Awards, Nicole Kidman turned to this ultra feminine floral piece.
2. Allison Williams
The former Girls actress made a gorgeous appearance at the 2018 AFI Awards in this strapless yellow gown.
3. Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge turned to this CH Carolina Herrera coat for a memorial service in London.
4. Karlie Kloss
The model rocked this white dress with strategic cutouts like no other.
5. Mandy Moore
The This Is Us star looked spectacular in a black and white tulle gown at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
6. Sarah Paulson
At the 2017 Emmys, she caught up with the metallic trend in this show-stopping number.
7. Brie Larson
Talk about gorgeous—Brie Larson wore this blue floral printed chiffon dress like a star.
8. Sarah Paulson
For a late-night appearance, she turned to this color-blocked spring 2018 dress.
9. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron stunned at the House of Herrera runway show and gala in Mexico City in a ground-grazing black-and-red floral organza Carolina Herrera number with ruffled and keyhole detailing. Subtle drop earrings, a selection of rings, and a red clutch completed her look.
10. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo hit the House of Herrera runway show and gala in Mexico City in an elegant white asymmetrical CH Carolina Herrera blouse with a navy silk evening skirt, lending edge with a black Boda Skins military jacket draped over her shoulders, Dior earrings, and a black clutch.
11. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle made a ladylike appearance at the Carolina Herrera event, appropriately showing up in a design from the label: A crisp button-down tucked into a pink printed pencil skirt. Silver jewelry and studded Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
12. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum made a statement in a bold red-and-white floral print CH Carolina Herrera dress and furthered the two tones with red frames, a white tote bag, and red-white CH Carolina Herrera strappy heels.
13. Angie Harmon
Harmon stepped out for a good cause at EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund benefit in a colorblock Carolina Herrera dress, floral Palladium cocktail ring and strappy sandals.
14. Jaime King
At a Carolina Herrera event, Jaime King makes the case for whites, flawlessly pairing an ivory high-collar Carolina Herrera top with matching trousers and a gold W. Britt bangle. She picked up on the top's black accents with an animal-print clutch and black pumps.
15. Emmy Rossum
Rossum brought on the glam at Art Production Fund's White Glove Gone Wild Gala in a sweeping blue floral Carolina Herrera ball gown.
16. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle celebrated the Restoration Hardware WeHo opening in ladylike cherry-red Carolina Herrera separates with geometric accents. A metallic box clutch and embellished pumps were the finishing touches.
17. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn attended the L.A. premiere of The Babymakers in an embroidered Carolina Herrera dress, purple clutch and Sole Society platforms.
18. Mila Kunis
Kunis celebrated the latest launch campaign of Gemfields in a strapless wavy-striped A-line Carolina Herrera dress with a navy bodice, pairing it with emerald Gemfields earrings by Diamond Envy, a Gemfields bracelet by Amrapali, and classic black Christian Louboutin pumps.
19. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo winter-proofed her front row look at Carolina Herrera by styling her pretty black-and-white sleeveless CH Carolina Herrera floral cloque dress with a black long-sleeve top underneath, black tights, and boots.
20. Jessica Alba
Alba spun her patterned A-line Carolina Herrera skirt into a summery outfit, teaming it with a coral top and yellow strappy ankle Brian Atwood tie-ups. A black jacket pulled her look together.
21. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron took her front row seat at the Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2015 show in a belted blue multicolored floral-print Carolina Herrera dress that she coupled with a black suede CH Carolina Herrera clutch, tights, and black pumps.
22. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo stepped out in a pretty lace paneled Heartloom LWD, accessorizing it with a skinny white belt, a taupe fringe CH Carolina Herrera, shades from her Westward Leaning collection, and snakeskin ballet flats.
23. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle epitomized regal elegance at the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala in a sweeping belted pink Carolina Herrera creation with diamond Chopard jewelry and a sparkly clutch.
