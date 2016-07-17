See How Gigi, Kendall, and EmRata Elevate Teeny-Tiny Denim Shorts

Celebrities have no shame, especially when it comes to dressing for the red carpet. But leave it to today's It girls to take things to a whole new level. Kendall Jenner once turned heads in this racy double-slit gown (that had everyone doing a double take, naturally), Bella Hadid survived a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen at Cannes in her most daring look to date, and Gigi Hadid has worn everything, from crazy cut-outs to see-through jumpsuits, that have left little to the imagination.
What has happened is that over the years, the stars have collectively built up an immunity to dangerously sexy looks that no ordinary human can pull off. So of course, when translated to the streets and their off-duty uniforms, it should come as no surprise that they would take a universally beloved summer staple like denim cut-offs and take it to the extreme—with micro-short shorts.
And when more than three celebrities step out in the same thing, it becomes more than a trend. It becomes a phenomenon. So, after the fifth instance of seeing stars in itsy-bitsy shorts, we began to chronicle every occurrence. Interestingly enough, despite the truncated hemline (which can oftentimes border on "fashion faux pas" territory), the stars have actually found a way to elevate their denim shorts with smart and strategic pairings. From Gigi Hadid's teeny pair to Emily Ratajkowski's frayed denim, scroll through to see how they're dressing up short shorts.
1. Alessandra Ambrosio
The supermodel showed off her enviably long legs with a frayed inky pair that she grounded with grungy-cool pairings, like a vintage AC/DC raglan tee, a skinny choker, and black sneaks.
2. Emily Ratajkowski
EmRata took her high-waist shorts to the next level with the kind of pieces typically reserved for a night out, like a silky halter top and delicate strappy sandals.
3. Kendall Jenner
Leave it to Jenner to find a way to cover up too much skin exposure—with a graphic tee, an embroidered jacket, and thigh-high boots.
4. Taylor Swift
In Swift's most recent style transformation, she swapped her crop top, tailored shorts, and pumps for basic tees, tiny denim shorts, and white kicks. Casual, yet effortlessly chic.
5. Gigi Hadid
The model understands when to strike a balance. For shorts as tiny as hers, she covered up everywhere else with a graphic band tee and a sleek tailored blazer.
6. Chrissy Teigen
Denim shorts are necessary to survive N.Y.C's sweltering hot summers. But she smartly styled her teeny-tiny frayed pair with a ground-grazing topper, so that her look was conservative and covered up from the back, and a party from the front.
7. Chloe Sevigny
The eternally cool style savant gave her micro-short shorts a girly touch with a sweet Peter Pan-collared shirt and classic white lace-up sneakers.
8. Cara Santana
Santana's look transcends seasons, perfect for awkward transitional weather. She styled her distressed denim with a chic cable-knit sweater, a Celine tote, and knee-high gladiators.