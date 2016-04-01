The Stars Who Slayed the Red Carpet in Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane

Even though rumors had been circulating for awhile now, waking up to the news that Hedi Slimane was officially leaving Saint Laurent came as no less of a shock (and on April Fool's Day, too). As the creative and image director, Slimane wasted no time in making monumental changes during his tenure, like stripping away the Yves, reinstating couture, relocating the atelier, and renovating a 17th-century mansion l'Hôtel de Sénecterre. As for design, he repositioned the French luxury house and gave it a rocker edge that blended archival pieces with a dangerous streak of underground cool, like his cropped, modern-day take on Saint Laurent's original green fur coat from the 1970s in his spring 2015 collection.
It was this refreshing overhaul that has led to a rediscovery of the brand for some and has attracted a new guard of stars. In just four short years, Slimane has racked up an impressive roster of red carpet looks that will surely go down in history as the memorables. He's outfitted everyone from Angelina Jolie, who was a complete knockout in Slimane's take on the Le Smoking tux, to the fresh-faced 2016 Golden Globes nominee Saoirse Ronan, who wore a white romantic goddess-like gown, to Cara Delevingne, who embodied Saint Laurent's glam aesthetic in a slashed, sequined mini.
From Jennifer Aniston's black gown (complete with a cummerbund) to Sienna Miller's flirty ruffles, see all the stars who stunned in Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane.
1. Saoirse Ronan, 2016
The 2016 Golden Globes nominee channeled her inner goddess with a draped white Saint Laurent gown, with Chopard jewelry.
2. Jane Fonda, 2016
Fonda made quite a statement on the 2016 Golden Globes red carpet when she selected a ruffled caped Saint Laurent Couture by Hedi Slimane design, complete with pearl-accented extras and white Jimmy Choo pumps.
3. Julianne Moore, 2015
Moore smoldered at the New York premiere of Freeheld in a covered-up black Saint Laurent gown blanketed in lush velvet that was sweetened with a dainty bow tied around the middle.
4. Cara Delevingne, 2015
The model-turned-actress epitomized Saint Laurent glam at the Paper Towns premiere in a slashed metallic silver mini.
5. Jennifer Aniston, 2015
The star brought glam and menswear elements into her 2015 Golden Globes look, courtesy of Saint Laurent's black sequined halter dress with a cool cummerbund at the waist.
6. Katy Perry, 2015
Never one to dial down the theatrics, the musician upped the shine in a glittery Saint Laurent design with a dangerously thigh-high slit.
7. Sienna Miller, 2015
The actress looked seriously sweet in this ruffled blue Saint Laurent dress while attending the 24th anniversary Year of Montblanc de la Culture Arts Patronage Awards at Kappo Masa in New York City.
8. Julianne Moore, 2015
The star reached for the gold at the 2015 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards in a high-shine caped Saint Laurent number with matching gilded sandals.
9. Dakota Johnson, 2015
Johnson sizzled at the 2015 Oscars in this one-shoulder creation by Saint Laurent, which, as it turns out, was an effortless choice. "It fit without any alterations, and then we just chucked on the Forevermark Diamonds," says Johnson's stylist Kate Young.
10. Margot Robbie, 2015
The blonde bombshell was on fire at the 2015 Oscars in a sheer Saint Laurent gown with a neckline that plunged downtothere. The finishing touch? Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
11. Angelina Jolie, 2014
The star was a complete knockout at the 2014 BAFTAs in Slimane's take on the Le Smoking tux, which featured sharp tailoring, a slim fit, and crisp shirting.
12. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 2014
This rocker-glam red-and-black zebra-striped mini was the perfect choice for the model to show off her enviably long legs at the 2014 Brit Awards.
13. Dakota Fanning, 2014
The starlet fused youthful charm and elegant sophistication in a tiered white cold-shoulder Saint Laurent number that was accented with a black sequined band and bow.
14. Emma Roberts, 2014
At the American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere, Roberts stunned in a dramatic cut-out black Saint Laurent number, styled with Derek Lam + Jamie Wolf for NYC Ballet earrings, rings by Dana Rebecca Designs and Meredith Marks, a glittery Edie Parker clutch and black suede Casadei cage heels.
15. Kate Moss, 2014
Moss demoed the perfect way to wear Saint Laurent's signature tux blazer—shrugged over a black sheer number during the Serpentine Summer Party.
16. Michelle Williams, 2013
For the punk-themed 2013 Met Gala, Williams aptly chose Saint Laurent for her red carpet stroll. She went with a V-notched strapless high-low dress, complete with a metallic headband, an embellished clutch, and T-strap pumps.
17. Angelina Jolie, 2013
The star supported her hubby, Brad Pitt, on the red carpet at the World War Z premiere, but she upstaged the cast in her sweeping Saint Laurent gown that featured a triangular sheer cut-out.
-
18. Jessica Chastain, 2013
The star was a vision at the amfAR Gala in a crimson one-shoulder Saint Laurent number with a central cut-out (aka the most elegant way to rock a cut-out).