34 Times Celebrities Stunned in Francisco Costa's Designs for Calvin Klein Collection

The big creative shakeup this week at Calvin Klein included the departure of two major fashion stars—Francisco Costa, the women's creative director, and Italo Zucchelli, the men's creative director—from the house, but their legacy will be hard to forget. As of now, it's hard to envision what the brand might look like in the future, particularly without Costa, who not only brought minimalism to the forefront of red carpet fashion, but who has whipped up extraordinary custom gowns for major A-list nominees for equally major awards shows.
Costa's signatures were clear: sleek columns with hip-hugging curves, bold gowns saturated in rich hues, and one-of-a-kind textured masterpieces intricately embroidered with beads, sequins, and, in one memorable example, faux pearls.
"He is no ordinary designer," Rose Byrne once said of the designer. "He understands the elegance of his creations, to help women feel feminine and powerful."
Costa has dressed everyone, from then-newcomer Jennifer Lawrence's first Oscars gown in 2011 (which promptly landed her on the style map) to Lupita Nyong'o's custom 2015 Oscars halter gown, a design so good, it was stolen from her hotel room (and then returned two days later). Take a look at 34 of Costa's greatest fashion hits during his 13-year tenure at Calvin Klein.
1. Rose Byrne, 2008
Rose Byrne at the 2008 Emmy Awards.
2. Fergie, 2008
Fergie at the 2008 Grammy Awards.
3. Jennifer Lawrence, 2011
Jennifer Lawrence at the 2011 Academy Awards.
4. Emma Stone, 2011
Emma Stone at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.
5. Diane Kruger, 2011
Diane Kruger at the Sleeping Beauty premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
6. Claire Danes, 2011
Claire Danes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala.
7. Kerry Washington, 2012
Kerry Washington at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
8. Shailene Woodley, 2012
Shailene Woodley at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
9. Rooney Mara, 2012
Rooney Mara at the Oxfam "One Night to Change Lives" Charity Gala during the Dubai International Film Festival.
10. Olivia Wilde, 2013
Olivia Wilde at the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
11. Rose Byrne, 2013
Rose Byrne at the 2013 Emmy Awards.
12. Julianne Moore, 2014
Julianne Moore a at the Calvin Klein Party during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
13. Rooney Mara, 2014
Rooney Mara at the Calvin Klein Party during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
14. Reese Witherspoon, 2014
Reese Witherspoon at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards.
15. Emilia Clarke, 2014
Emilia Clarke at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
16. Anne Hathaway, 2014
Anne Hathaway at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
17. Zoe Kravitz, 2014
Zoe Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood Kick Off.
18. Kerry Washington, 2014
Kerry Washington at the 7th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon.
19. Naomi Watts, 2014
Naomi Watts at the 2014 Academy Awards.
20. Laverne Cox, 2015
Laverne Cox at the 2015 Emmy Awards.
21. Sienna Miller, 2015
Sienna Miller at the Calvin Klein Party during the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
22. Zoe Kravitz, 2015
Zoe Kravitz at the InStyle Awards.
23. Kendall Jenner, 2015
Kendall Jenner at amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala.
24. Brie Larson, 2015
Brie Larson at the 7th Annual Governors Awards.
25. Elizabeth Olsen, 2015
Elizabeth Olsen at the Ruth and Alex premiere during the 41st Deauville American Film Festival.
26. Rose Byrne, 2015
Rose Byrne at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
27. Kendall Jenner, 2015
Kendall Jenner at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art.
28. Lorde, 2015
Lorde at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
29. Lupita Nyong'o, 2015
Lupita Nyong'o at the 2015 Academy Awards.
30. Saoirse Ronan, 2015
Saoirse Ronan at the 2015 British Academy Britannia Awards.
31. Reese Witherspoon, 2015
Reese Witherspoon at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.
32. Brie Larson, 2016
Brie Larson at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
33. Selena Gomez, 2016
Selena Gomez at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
34. Saoirse Ronan, 2016
Saoirse Ronan at the 2016 Oscars.