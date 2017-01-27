Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:45 PM
Celebrities Love Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandals
1. BLAKE LIVELY
The Gossip Girl alum and mother of two paired her LBD with classic nude sandals ($398; nordstrom.com)
2. EMMA ROBERTS
The actress dressed up her minimalist heels ($398; nordstrom.com) with a sweet and ruffled frock.
3. GIGI HADID
The top model amped up her grunge ensemble with a pair of highlighter-bright heels ($398; stuartweitzman.com).
4. HAILEY BALDWIN
The stunning model glimmered in all metallic everything with gold Stuart Weitzman sandals to match ($398; nordstrom.com).
5. HAILEE STEINFELD
The multi-talented actress, singer, model topped off her ultra-glam ensemble with a pair of metallic Stuart Weitzman heels ($398; nordstrom.com).
6. JENNIFER LOPEZ
The actress-turned-platinum-selling-artist stunned in Nudist sandals ($398; stuartweitzman.com) rendered in luxe gold lamé.
7. GIGI HADID
The Victoria's Secret model paired her standout gown with minimalist Stuart Weitzman heels ($398; nordstrom.com) while hosting the 2016 American Music Awards.
8. DIANE KRUGER
Kruger anchored her maximalist look with a pair of polished Stuart Weitzman heels ($398; nordstrom.com).
9. CHRISSY TEIGEN
The Sports Illustrated model completed her crisp, white ensemble with a pair of sleek Stuart Weitzman sandals ($398; nordstrom.com).
10. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
The 25-year-old model and actress went minimalist with a LWD and nude sandals ($398; nordstrom.com).
11. GISELE BüNDCHEN
The supermodel balanced her asymmetrical Mugler dress with minimalist sandals ($398; nordstrom.com).
12. DIANE KRUGER
The actress gives us a lesson in Red Carpet Style 101 by pairing a sleeveless, graphic dress with simple heels ($398; nordstrom.com).
