From Emma Stone to Kim Kardashian, See the Most Memorable Celebrity Lanvin Looks

We had only just recovered from the news that Raf Simons was leaving Dior when we were hit with another major designer-label breakup. After 14 years at the helm of Lanvin, Alber Elbaz and the French house are parting ways. Over the span of his decade-plus tenure, Elbaz has dreamt up great hits, like custom jumpsuits and alluring gowns, that have shaped red carpet fashion as we know it.
One such hit was when Emma Stone wowed at the 2014 Golden Globes in a hand-beaded Lanvin one-piece, which landed her on best-dressed lists across the globe. "If anyone could pull off wearing pants to the Golden Globes, it's Emma," says her stylist Petra Flannery, who considers the jumpsuit a risk that paid off. "Everything from the hand-beaded bodice to the taffeta bow sash was perfect."
Another major moment? When Beyonce chose to wear Lanvin when she confirmed her pregnancy. She arrived at the 2011 VMAs in an orange one-shoulder design and posed with her hands cradling her growing bump. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Meryl Streep, see more memorable moments of celebrities wearing Lanvin.
1. Emma Stone, 2015
2. Allison Williams, 2015
Williams went for the gold at the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala in a gilded, sequined Lanvin column. She continued with the more is more approach with gold chandelier earrings and skinny cuffs on each wrist.
3. Natalie Portman, 2015
Portman stunned at the Knight of Cups premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival in a custom black strapless Lanvin gown with a velvet bustier and taffeta ruffle skirt.
4. Gwyneth Paltrow, 2015
At the premiere of Mortdecai in Hollywood, Paltrow wore a blue gown with a wide belt from Lanvin's spring 2015 collection.
5. Sienna Miller, 2015
Miller was striking in a navy Lanvin gown that gathered at one shoulder with a black bow at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony.
6. Amy Adams, 2015
Adams was a vision at the BAFTAs in London, wearing a white column gown with an embellished belt by Lanvin.
7. Reese Witherspoon, 2015
Witherspoon worked a two-tone Lanvin creation at the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards. The Wild actress finished off her look with Harry Winston jewelry and loose tousled locks.
8. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, 2014
Kardashian and West, both in Lanvin, made one stylish couple at the 2014 Met Gala. She wore a sculpted navy Lanvin creation with a dangerously high slit, while he donned a three-piece tux.
9. Sandra Bullock, 2014
Bullock selected a bespoke emerald Lanvin gown at the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards, accessorizing with heels by Jimmy Choo and a Roger Vivier clutch.
10. Meryl Streep, 2014
Boho asymmetrical two-tone separates are a Streep signature, as are flashy accessories. With her Lanvin draped blouse and techno silk crepe skirt, she wore a crystal chain belt, crystal bracelets, and an animal print clutch at the 2014 Oscars.
11. Emma Stone, 2014
Stone fused sweetness with danger in this look. "The neckline and hem on this Lanvin dress are a little off-kilter," says stylist Flannery, "so we emphasized the asymmetrical style by tying the grosgrain ribbon on her shoes crooked."
12. Audrey Tautou, 2013
Tatou made a dramatic entrance at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival in a black tiered Lanvin midi dress.
13. Emma Stone, 2012
The star chose a two-tone Lanvin goddess gown with an eagle belt for the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. She styled it with a satin Cartier clutch and Lorraine Schwartz gems.
14. Meryl Streep, 2012
Streep wore Lanvin’s first-ever earth-friendly gown to the Oscars in 2012. Made from eco-certified fabric, she accessorized the custom creation with lizard Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toes, jewels by Fred Leighton, and a Lanvin bag.
15. Julianne Moore, 2011
Who says redheads can't wear pink? Moore stood out on the 2011 Golden Globes red carpet in a one-shoulder, pink Lanvin dress that she paired with Bulgari cocktail rings.
16. Beyonce, 2011
Now this is how you announce a pregnancy—Beyonce arrived at the 2011 VMAs in a one-shoulder, draped orange Lanvin design and posed with her hands cradling her growing bump.
17. Tilda Swinton, 2008
Swinton's deliberately asymmetric, black velvet Lanvin design that she wore to the 2008 Academy Awards went down in history as one of the night's most memorable.
18. Gwyneth Paltrow, 2008
Paltrow channeled her inner goddess in a one-shoulder Lanvin dress and Chopard diamonds at the Chopard trophy presentation.