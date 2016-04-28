7 Stars Give Us More of a Reason to Love Nautical Stripes

We wax on about the classics whenever we get the chance, because they make up the foundation of our wardrobe. Among the greats? The stripe shirt, or la marinière—an iconic piece with a staying power so strong that it has transcended trends, seasons, decades, and even centuries (its origins can be traced all the way back to the French navy in the 1880s).

These days, the stars are taking the 100-plus-year-old style and either giving it new life with modern-day silhouettes, like Diane Kruger in her striped crop top and flared skirt, or channeling a style icon (see: Emma Roberts whose Breton striped dress reminded us of Jane Birkin or Brigitte Bardot). For celebrity-approved ways to embrace the nautical aesthetic (without being too literal), scroll through to find style inspo, below.