7 Stars Give Us More of a Reason to Love Nautical Stripes

We wax on about the classics whenever we get the chance, because they make up the foundation of our wardrobe. Among the greats? The stripe shirt, or la marinière—an iconic piece with a staying power so strong that it has transcended trends, seasons, decades, and even centuries (its origins can be traced all the way back to the French navy in the 1880s).
These days, the stars are taking the 100-plus-year-old style and either giving it new life with modern-day silhouettes, like Diane Kruger in her striped crop top and flared skirt, or channeling a style icon (see: Emma Roberts whose Breton striped dress reminded us of Jane Birkin or Brigitte Bardot). For celebrity-approved ways to embrace the nautical aesthetic (without being too literal), scroll through to find style inspo, below.
1. As a Dress
Instead of a shirt, Emma Roberts did Breton stripes as a dress. She channeled '70s icons—Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin, specifically—with a lined knit that was equal parts chic and casual. Streamlined statement extras, like cat-eye sunglasses and minimalist slides, completed her look to perfection.
2. With Other Classics
Supermodel Martha Hunt pitted the classic against other classics. The effect? You guessed it, a timeless outfit. She half-tucked her striped tee into high-waist cropped jeans and finished with a chic camel coat and fresh Stan Smiths.
3. As a Crop Top
Nautical stripes may be a centuries-old pattern, but modern-day silhouetes, like Diane Kruger's crop top, bring it to the 21st century. Copy the star and bare your midriff with a skater skirt. Too much skin exposure? Style with a high-waist jean or skirt.
4. With Edgy Extras
Karolina Kurkova found the perfect outfit for spring's awkward in-between weather. She gave her Breton striped knit a warm-weather push with crisp white skinnies, but then she threw on a leather moto and stepped into black booties, which not only acted as a buffer against unseasonably cold temps, but delivered a dose of cool.
5. With an Athleisure Kick
Jessica Alba sported the stripe and took it into athleisure territory with a bomber and fresh kicks.
6. As a Slouchy Cardigan
Alessandra Ambrosio captured the essence of French Riviera style with an à la marinière cardigan thrown over crisp white separates. Très chic.
7. With Casual Staples
The stripe can assume many personalities, from Parisian chic to nautical. In this case, Julianne Moore gave the lined print a casual normcore spin, bringing it into her off-duty wardrobe with a cargo jacket, faded jeans, and Birkenstocks.