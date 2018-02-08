Grandma-Chic Glasses Are In—See the Celebrities Who Are Wearing Them

Grandma glasses, dad eyewear, nerdy specs—whatever you want to call them, they're back. Distinguished by their wiry (or sometimes clear plastic) frames and their slightly oversized aviator style (my dad wore a pair in the '70s, as I'm sure your dad did, too), these frames are delivering 20/20 eyesight to the most snapped stars in Hollywood.

Perhaps it's a backlash after years of thick plastic black rims, or maybe it's because, like all fashion trends that come and go, it's simply now their turn again. Or, it could be Gucci's wildly eccentric creative director Alessandro Michele who's to blame, having sent his fair share of these grandma-chic glasses on the runway on more than one occasion.

Whatever the reason, it's responsible for filtering modern-day street-wear outfits through a retro lens, as though it was taken straight from a sepia-saturated snapshot, pre-Instagram. Take a look to see what we're talking about—everyone from Selena Gomez to Bella Hadid can't get enough.