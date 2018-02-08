Grandma-Chic Glasses Are In—See the Celebrities Who Are Wearing Them

Grandma glasses, dad eyewear, nerdy specs—whatever you want to call them, they're back. Distinguished by their wiry (or sometimes clear plastic) frames and their slightly oversized aviator style (my dad wore a pair in the '70s, as I'm sure your dad did, too), these frames are delivering 20/20 eyesight to the most snapped stars in Hollywood.
Perhaps it's a backlash after years of thick plastic black rims, or maybe it's because, like all fashion trends that come and go, it's simply now their turn again. Or, it could be Gucci's wildly eccentric creative director Alessandro Michele who's to blame, having sent his fair share of these grandma-chic glasses on the runway on more than one occasion.
Whatever the reason, it's responsible for filtering modern-day street-wear outfits through a retro lens, as though it was taken straight from a sepia-saturated snapshot, pre-Instagram. Take a look to see what we're talking about—everyone from Selena Gomez to Bella Hadid can't get enough.
-
1. Selena Gomez
A quick outing to Chipotle gets infinitely cooler thanks to Gomez's choice of oversize gold frames. The singer paired her grandma-chic glasses with leggings, an oversized Tee, and a denim jacket.
-
2. Hailey Baldwin
We call this look "scholarly vixen."
-
3. Alexa Chung
The very definition of It-Brit cool.
-
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Yep, grandma glasses—perfect for supermodel jet-setters, too.
-
5. Justin Bieber
The Biebs as Kate Moss, but with a retro twist.
-
6. Suki Waterhouse
For the days when you just can't, but still want to look effortlessly chic. Pair the specs with a rockstar parka like this one from Moose Knuckles Canada.
-
7. Bella Hadid
Neutralize a too-sexy look (which can happen with a distressed knit dress, a siren-red coat, and OTK boots) with wiry aviator specs.