Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Celebrities' Favorite Jeans
-
1. Cameron DiazThe actress scores this relaxed-chic look by pairing comfortably faded 7 for All Mankind straight-leg jeans with a flowing Trosman top, Juicy Couture tank, long necklace and heels.
BUY JEANS LIKE CAMERON'S 7 for All Mankind, $198; at 7forallmankind.com
Get the latest issue of In Style Your Look for only $1.99 with this coupon.
-
2. Hilary DuffHilary’s black J Brand skinny jeans set off her white Juicy Couture tee and Christian Louboutin pumps. With a Juicy jacket on top, the outfit stays crisp and casual.
BUY HILARY'S JEANS J Brand, $168; at barneys.com
-
3. Mischa BartonMischa's ready for summer in skinny jeans with a gauzy, leaf-trimmed camisole and sandals.
BUY JEANS LIKE MISCHA'S AG Jeans, $168; at azaleaonline.com
-
4. CiaraThe singer dons a pair of high-fashion, high-waisted jeans, accenting her small waist with a skinny red belt.
BUY JEANS LIKE CIARA'S Blue London Jeans, $48; at victoriassecret.com
-
5. RihannaSleek, dark skinny jeans let Rihanna’s fun and flirty top get the attention it deserves. Gold peep-toe pumps match the funky spirit of her blouse.
BUY JEANS LIKE RIHANNA'S Antik Denim, $165; at revolveclothing.com
-
6. Rachel BilsonThe actress dresses up her faded black jeans with a flattering Zac Posen blouse, heels and a B. Romanek clutch.
BUY JEANS LIKE RACHEL'S 7 for All Mankind, $202; at couturecandy.com
-
7. Kate HudsonFamous for her boho-chic style, Kate changes things up a bit: In slim-fitting indigo jeans that fit perfectly in her calf-hugging grey boots, the actress epitomizes city-chic.
BUY JEANS LIKE KATE'S J. Crew, $130; at jcrew.com
-
8. Lindsay LohanLindsay flirts with a Glam-Rock look in skinny black jeans, slouchy gunmetal-grey boots, oversize sunglasses and plaid top.
BUY JEANS LIKE LINDSAY'S BCBG Max Azria, $146; at nordstrom.com
-
9. Christina RicciChristina's all business in straight-leg denim , a structured jacket, stylish shades and some seriously high heels.
BUY JEANS LIKE CHRISTINA'S Citizens of Humanity, $154; at bloomingdales.com
-
10. Sienna MillerSienna brings her typical elegance to denim by pairing monochromatic pieces. Her dark-blue jeans work perfectly with a graceful tunic and relaxed jacket in similar shades.
BUY JEANS LIKE SIENNA'S Habitual, $205; at scoopnyc.com
-
11. Jessica SimpsonJessica keeps things casual in low-rise jeans, cropped jacket and no-fuss hair. As for the platform stilettos, Ms. Simpson knows that even in a relaxed moment, there's no better way to lengthen the leg!
BUY JESSICA'S JEANS True Religion, $172; at truereligionbrandjeans.com
-
12. Nicole RichieNicole’s a matchmaker in a printed camisole that picks up the blue of her skinny jeans. Her signature oversize sunglasses go with her sandals-her mani and pedi match, too!
BUY JEANS LIKE NICOLE'S Banana Republic, $78; at bananarepublic.com
-
13. Ashley OlsenCasual hair and a large coffee hint that Ashley's having a relaxed morning; her well-worn skinny jeans, ballet flats and dramatic scarf prove that she's chic any time of day.
BUY JEANS LIKE ASHLEY'S Earnest Sewn, $198; at barneys.com
-
14. Ashlee SimpsonAshlee gets back to her rocker roots in black skinny jeans, tall black boots, dark shades and a classic Ramones tee.
BUY JEANS LIKE ASHLEE'S Sass amp Bide, $230; at saksfifthavenue.com
-
15. Christina AguileraChristina channels the '70s, pairing curve-hugging jeans with spiky stilettos and a modified Farrah Fawcett hairstyle.
BUY JEANS LIKE CHRISTINA'S Levi's Capital E, $178; at barneys.com
Click here for more denim styles that complement your body and your summer wardrobe.
1 of 15
Cameron Diaz
The actress scores this relaxed-chic look by pairing comfortably faded 7 for All Mankind straight-leg jeans with a flowing Trosman top, Juicy Couture tank, long necklace and heels.
BUY JEANS LIKE CAMERON'S 7 for All Mankind, $198; at 7forallmankind.com
Get the latest issue of In Style Your Look for only $1.99 with this coupon.
BUY JEANS LIKE CAMERON'S 7 for All Mankind, $198; at 7forallmankind.com
Get the latest issue of In Style Your Look for only $1.99 with this coupon.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM