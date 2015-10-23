Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
See Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, and More Celebrities Dazzle in Dior
1. Kiernan Shipka, 2015
Shipka didn't plan for there to be a heat wave on Emmys night, but that didn't stop her from wearing pants. "Well, I didn't know it was going to be 90 degrees, but it wouldn't have changed my decision because when I tried it on I knew this was it," she told InStyle on the red carpet. "This is the first time I've worn couture. This is one of the pieces from Raf Simons's first couture collection, and I just adore it."
-
2. Charlize Theron, 2015
Charlize Theron lit up the Cannes red carpet in a bright yellow, strapless Christian Dior Couture design with Chopard jewels.
-
3. Amal Clooney, 2015
For her first major red carpet moment as Mrs. Clooney, Amal selected a black, one-shoulder Dior design, complete with white opera gloves, a white clutch, and Harry Winston jewels.
-
4. Natalie Portman, 2015
Portman showcased her sweet side for the As We Were Dreaming premiere during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in a blush pink Dior evening dress with a graphic sequined panel at the bodice. She complemented the shine with diamond earrings and gold ankle-strap sandals.
-
5. Zoe Kravitz, 2015
Kravitz dared to take a risk at the New York premiere of Insurgent, in a sparkly Dior Haute Couture silk dress with a lace cape. Dior jewelry and black sandals completed her look.
-
6. Kate Mara, 2015
Mara shined at the Arts Museums of San Francisco Mid-Winter Gala in an sparkle-embroidered Dior Haute Couture tea-length dress, complete with Dior Fine Jewelry, a Dior clutch, and black sandals.
-
7. Kate Bosworth, 2015
Bosworth made a bold statement at the Arts Museums of San Francisco Mid-Winter Gala in a red-and-white embroidered polka-dot Dior Haute Couture column, complete with a siren red lip and white Dior clutch.
-
8. Emma Stone, 2015
At the SAG Awards, Stone combined her silk chiffon Dior Haute Couture dress with a tuxedo jacket, a cherry pout (Revlon Ultra HD's Gladiolus shade), and diamond ear cuffs by Repossi.
-
9. Rihanna, 2015
Rihanna looked elegant in a soft pink Dior Haute Couture cape as she posed for a picture in front of the beautiful flowers at Dior's presentation.
-
10. Emma Stone, 2015
The actress attended the Irrational Man premiere during the Cannes Film Festival wearing a pale blue, open-backed lace Dior gown.
-
11. Emma Watson, 2014
"It felt a bit different," she told us of her decision to pair pants with her Dior gown and Roger Vivier pumps for the 2014 Golden Globes.
-
12. Felicity Jones, 2014
Jones graced The Theory of Everything London premiere in an embroidered white silk Dior Haute Couture creation, styling it with Forevermark diamond drop earrings and metallic pink pumps.
-
13. Lupita Nyong'o, 2014
At the 2014 BAFTAs, Nyong'o graced the red carpet in a Christian Dior Couture emerald green gown and Ana Khouri jewelry.
-
14. Jennifer Lawrence, 2014
Lawrence donned a full-skirted Dior gown for the Golden Globes. She accessorized with Neil Lane gemstone jewels and a black Roger Vivier clutch.
-
15. Marion Cotillard, 2013
For the SAG Awards, Cotillard's Dior gown balanced a full sapphire skirt with a fitted white bodice.
-
16. Jennifer Lawrence, 2013
Lawrence pulled off this sheer Christian Dior evening gown worn over a black bodysuit for the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
-
17. Jennifer Lawrence, 2013
The Hunger Games star stepped out on the red carpet during the Rome Film Festival wearing a strapless Christian Dior Couture silk gown.
-
18. Jennifer Lawrence, 2013
This multi-layered gown with a big-time train from Dior's couture collection was worth falling for—literally! On her way to nab her award, Lawrence fell on the stairs. “What do you mean ‘what happened,’” said the actress when a reporter asked why she fell. “Look at this dress!”
-
19. Marion Cotillard, 2013
Cotillard made an entrance at Cannes in a silk bustier Christian Dior dress, which featured multicolored vertical stripes.
-
20. Cate Blanchett, 2013
At the 2013 Deauville American Film Festival, Blanchett wore a sleeveless Christian Dior Couture gown with colorful embroidered details.
-
21. Julianne Moore, 2013
For her red carpet Cannes appearance, Moore charmed in a Dior Haute Couture purple lamé and black bustier evening dress and Chopard jewelry.
-
22. Jennifer Lawrence, 2013
The American Hustle actress (in Dior Haute Couture) was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.
