Victoria Beckham, Karl Lagerfeld & More Get a Star Wars Makeover

Victoria Beckham, Karl Lagerfeld &amp; More Get a <em>Star Wars</em> Makeover
December 15, 2015 @ 4:45 PM
BY: Andrea Cheng

It's not just Lupita Nyong'o or Daisy Ridley who are starring in the newest chapter of the sci-fi saga Star Wars: The Force Awakens—a cast of A-list personalities (and one iconic fashion figure) is as well. Fashion site Stylight has launched a campaign that features Victoria Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette, Kanye West, and Miley Cyrus rendered as Star Wars characters. From "Darth Victoria" to "Carabacca," scroll through to see their galactic makeovers.

