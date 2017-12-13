5 Shoppable Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfits

So you want to steal the clothes off of Zendaya's back. I don't blame you. Last week alone, InStyle's January 2018 cover star wore five enviable looks in one day. My favorite look: the off-the-shoulder striped Stella Jean top, which was perfectly tucked into a high-waist Monkey Art skirt for her appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan.
Perfect. Party. Look.
And it's not just Zendaya who has been stepping out in their party best: Selena in wintery white, Gigi in a model-off-duty get up...it's all such great inspo to get you ready for all the holiday festivities you have over the next few weeks. Here, five of our favorite gals and how to re-interpret their looks.
VIDEO: 5 Sparkly Clothing Pieces for New Year's Eve
1. Zendaya: The Mix Master
Caroline Constas Gingham Print Shirt, $420; farfetch.com; Preen Line Hattie Skirt, $523; farfetch.com; Prada Pink Satin 85 Pumps, $655; farfetch.com
2. Selena: The Ice Queen
Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Lace Shirt Dress, $1,990; farfetch.com; Dorateymur Ankle Boots, $555; farfetch.com
3. Joan: Red Hot
Stella McCartney Blazer, $663; farfetch.com; La Perla Lace Bodysuit, $1,127; farfetch.com; Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Sandals, $670; farfetch.com; MGSM Tapered Trousers, $315; farfetch.com
4. Emily: Kimono Chic
F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers Aura Pyjama Jacket, $705; farfetch.com; Gucci Pearl Chain Belt, $850; farfetch.com; Frame Denim Skinny Jeans, $325; farfetch.com; Sam Edelman Floral Sandals, $120; farfetch.com
5. Gigi: Model Off-Duty
Ksubi Crop Denim Jacket, $357; farfetch.com; AG Front Zipped Slip Trousers; $346; farfetch.com; 3.1 Phillip Lim Turtleneck, $464; farfetch.com; Kendall + Kylie Lace-up Boots, $298; farfetch.com