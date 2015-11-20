5 Reasons Why Carol’s Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara Are the Ultimate Red Carpet Duo

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara have graced one red carpet after another on their press tour for Carol, a romantic drama that lands in theaters today. And while the actresses’ onscreen personas prove to be a match, it’s their off-screen styles that really complement each other. Both Blanchett and Mara aren’t afraid to play with fashion, and, most importantly, they do so in the most sophisticated, avant-garde way. Ahead, proof that Blanchett and Mara are the most stylish red carpet duo ever.
1. They know how to bring the drama in elaborate ball gowns
The twosome made a mark at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival premiere of Carol in elaborate ball gowns doused in neutral hues. Mara looked to fashion archives and chose a romantic, beaded beauty from Olivier Theyskens’ Rochas Fall 2005 collection. Blanchett balanced out Mara’s ethereal ensemble with a moody, printed gown by Giles.
2. They make badass look sophisticated
At the New York Film Festival premiere of Carol, Mara and Blanchett proved that black is anything but basic. Blanchett turned heads in a custom creation by Aouadi Couture complete with illusion tattoo sleeves. Mara followed Blanchett’s lead in a beaded, two-tiered number by Chanel Couture.
3. They (subtly) color coordinate
At the London Film Festival photo call for Carol, Mara and Blanchett color coordinated in black-and-white ensembles. Mara teamed her flirty Giambattista Valli mini dress with a pair of classic black pumps while Blanchett topped her silky, lace-intersected Givenchy jumpsuit with a crisp black blazer.
4. They know the power of dramatic details
Carol’s leading ladies hit the London Film Festival screening in breathtaking gowns, both of which featured standout ruffles. Blanchett’s Esteban Cortazar shimmering cape dress included a white ruffle trim, while Mara’s blush Alexander McQueen column served up tiers of flouncy detail.
5. They look like Queens in Alexander McQueen
For the Carol photo call in Cannes, Mara and Blanchett wowed in chic black and white ensembles by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton. The intricate details and similar silhouettes complemented each other while still making strong individual statements.