5 Reasons Why Carol’s Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara Are the Ultimate Red Carpet Duo

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara have graced one red carpet after another on their press tour for Carol, a romantic drama that lands in theaters today. And while the actresses’ onscreen personas prove to be a match, it’s their off-screen styles that really complement each other. Both Blanchett and Mara aren’t afraid to play with fashion, and, most importantly, they do so in the most sophisticated, avant-garde way. Ahead, proof that Blanchett and Mara are the most stylish red carpet duo ever.

