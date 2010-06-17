Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Season 7 Style
-
1. Vintage Dress"We decided to stay in the '70s, but this look was entirely different from yesterday's rock princess. Super glossy and ultra polished, the ultimate New York supermodel," Cat said. "The makeup and hair came straight from the Chloe catwalk. I just shot a Pantene Pro-V hair campaign in the UK, so since Kelly Le Broc was the original Pantene girl we attempted to recreate her shiny, swishable glamour. Minky, sandy tones were used to create a natural, but stylish makeup look. The dress was vintage, the shoes Gucci, and the necklace Links of London. Call the yacht, the plane and the chopper!"
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
-
2. Shareen Vintage"The look for Wednesday's show was a full Debbie Harry tribute. Think gothic and slightly modern with just a hint of glamor. The dress was from Shareen vintage and the shoes were Givenchy," Cat explained. "Purple shadow, fuchsia lips and super defined cheekbones was the makeup, while tucked-under hair with lots of texture and side bangs created the illusion of a punky bob as if by magic! I once met Debbie and I have to say, she's one of the coolest chicks I've ever met. She's my number one!"
Check out officiallycatdeeley.com for more on the stylish host of So You Think You Can Dance!
-
3. Vintage Dress"My style inspirations are normally very detailed, slightly obscure and extremely elaborate," said Deeley. "But last night the Glamour Squad stood wide eyed then burst into laughter when I told them my plan!" According to makeup artist Amy, "Cat said, 'I want to look like the cover of the National Geographic, like I've been in the Sahara Desert all day hanging out with a Berber Tribe.' She picked out two delicious brown shadows and asked Sallie to put curls in her hair as if she had 'twisted them while eating bread baked in the sand by a handsome man, with otherworldly eyes.' This amazing reference is actually a true story, not surprising at all. Cat is one of a kind."
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
-
4. Roberto Cavalli Dress"Sometimes a girl just has to keep it simple and let the dress do the talking! Particularly when the dress is this beautiful," said Cat. "The snakeskin goddess dress was from Roberto Cavalli and the shoes were gun metal Gucci, toughened with chain. Hair and make up inspirations were almost taken direct from the latest Cavalli ad campaign; A silver light smokey eye and glossy lips. My hair was curled, then brushed out and finished with salt spray and styling cream. Molto bella!"
Check out officiallycatdeeley.com for more on the stylish host of So You Think You Can Dance!
-
5. Jean Paul Gaultier DressOne of my favorite films of all time is My Fair Lady starring the exquisite Audrey Hepburn. This look was inspired by Miss Hepburn's final outfit in the film, a pink chiffon dress with flowers that is so delicate it almost floats. My modern take on the dress was provided by Monsieur Jean Paul Gautier, the shoes are Christian Louboutin, the makeup is super-pretty, and we accessorized my wavy hair with a delicate bloom.
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
-
6. Lanvin DressTo say I'm eclectic and slightly eccentric is putting it mildly, but it's a woman's perrogative to change her mind...or at least combine her influences. Today's fluorescent Lanvin confection was inspired by Twiggy. Lanvin's Albert Elbaz is a genius! Every dress just drapes and folds magically on your body. The Glamour Squad gave me a modern smokey eye, finishing with a little lip gloss (yes, lip gloss) on my lids for extra shine and a super slick futuristic ponytail parted dramatically on the side.
Check out officiallycatdeeley.com for more on the stylish host of So You Think You Can Dance!
-
7. Vintage Dress"I'm currently obsessed by a book called Furious Love! It's the story of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, in all their excessive, tempestuous glory! The book contains some exquisite pictures of the couple and I drew inspiration for tonight's look from photos taken in Puerto Vallarta when Burton was shooting Night Of The Iguana," said Deeley. "My dress was a vintage treasure that sparked imaginings of Taylor strolling to a beach bar for Sundowners with her handsome beau. Tanned skin, a defined eye and loose 60's hair completes the look. Oh for the days, when men were men, women were broads and love was furious!"
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
-
8. Matthew WilliamsonEvery girl need a little magic in her life and Matthew Williamson is the fairy godmother every girl needs. He provides a great frock, but tells you NOT to be home by midnight," Deeley said. "I wore a colorful cocktail dress with a print that is based on Spanish graffiti and layered on lots of fabulous gold jewelery from Links of London to toughen the look. Shoes were by Jimmy Choo." Her beauty look? "The messy, side, herringbone braid looked effortless and urban and we kept the makeup casual...apart from a hot orange lip."
Check out officiallycatdeeley.com for more on the stylish host of So You Think You Can Dance!
-
9. Diane von Furstenberg"This Diane von Furstenberg African print dress had been hanging in my closet for weeks while I waited for that perfect moment where dress, girl, shoes and headdress would be one. Yes, I said headdress," Deeley declared. "I teamed the dress with a DSquared leather belt and Camilla Skovgaard shoes and two headbands from Urban Outfitters. The Glamour Squad gave 100%, creating a gloriously messy tumbling of curls and a metallic chocolate eye. Over the top? Maybe. But so much fun!"
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
-
10. Vintage Dress"Picture this scene: Backstage in my dressing room the Glamour Squad and I have an exact plan of action. Pale pink dress with an orchid in my hair to create a look inspired by late '60s pictures by David Bailey. I try on the dress and for some reason it's not quite right! With only ninety minutes before the live show I am having a clothing crisis!" Deeley remembered. "Thankfully I had a couple of gorgeous vintage pieces that had been delivered to me that day by my tailor. I wore a sparkly, pale gold vintage minidress that I found in Miami, threw on a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and I was good to go. The moral of the story, for those who are interested, is always have a couple of vintage dresses on hand for back up. They could just save you from the dreaded, 'Aaaahhh!! I've got nothing to wear!' moment."
Check out officiallycatdeeley.com for more on the stylish host of So You Think You Can Dance!
-
11. In Vintage Dress"On Thursday I presented the live show and returned to my dressing room only to discover that my producer had sent for In-N-Out! I chowed down in my vintage black beaded dress and Dries Van Noten heels-there's something deliciously divine about eating a hamburger in cocktail dress," Deeley told us. "Beauty-wise we drew inspiration from Bridgitte Bardot with winged kohl eye, lots of lashes and tumbling '60s waves, with lots of teasing at the crown."
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
-
12. Zac Posen Dress"Today was a good day! I was nominated for a Teen Choice Award (the only female in the category)! So how does a girl celebrate? By breaking out the Zac Posen, of course!" Deeley said. "His gorgeous one shoulder dress, shot with sparkling strands of silver, made this girl feel like a winner already." After adding Jimmy Choo spikes and crystal statement earrings from the Cat Deeley Modern Vintage collection as the finishing touches to her ensemble, Deeley sat down for hair and makeup. "The Glamour squad gave me polished, easy, undone hair and a tangerine dream of a lip that you could almost take bites out of," the host explained.
Check out officiallycatdeeley.com for more on the stylish host of So You Think You Can Dance!
-
13. Elise Overland Dress"Angels and demons, good and evil, for every ying, there is always a yang. Last night's look was pure and innocent, but tonight was sexy courtesy of Elise Overland," Deeley told us of turning up the heat in a black leather dress. "Tousled hair was the order of the day. Amy Strozzi, my makeup artist, gave me rock-star eyes using shadows in black and gunmetal shades. The only accessories needed were a knowing smile and a glint in the eyes."
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
-
14. Valentino DressDeeley hit the stage for the Top 10 dance off in an "an angelic cocophony of feathers and diamante on a classic cream shift dress" by Valentino. What the audience didn't see was the behind the scenes near-fashion catastrophe. "I threw the dress in my bag this morning and when I got to the studio and took it out of my bag there was a big mark on the front," said the host. "Luckily a wardrobe assistant was able to get it out. Can you believe I almost ruined a Valentino?" Deeley paired the rescued dress with silver Miu Miu pumps and natural hair and makeup to give her look a "'60s vibe."
Check out officiallycatdeeley.com for more on the stylish host of So You Think You Can Dance!
-
15. Vivienne Westwood Dress"When most people travel, they return with souvenirs like mugs and mouse pads, but I can't resist fashion!" declared Deeley. "On Monday, I returned to L.A. from London with a Vivienne Westwood dress from the new season. My concoction has pockets, perfect for a modern gal with cell phone and lipgloss." To complement the frock, Deeley consulted with her beauty team to create a look that channeled Ava Gardner. "Flawless skin, copious amounts of lashes, hot pink lips and shiny, 1940's-set hair completed the look," she said. "Just enough to arch Frank Sinatra's eye."
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
-
16. Pinko Dress"If mermaids wore dresses (and didn't have tails) this dress from Pinko would be the perfect fit," said Deeley of the one-shoulder frock she chose for the return of So You Think You Can Dance. "The high-heeled gladiators are from Jimmy Choo and the earrings are Cat Deeley Modern Vintage, inspired by a fabulous pair of Indian antique treasures I found in Portobello market."
Love Cat's jewelry? Tune in to QVC Friday, June 18 at 4pm EST when the SYTYCD host will take to the airwaves to showcase pieces from her Cat Deeley Modern Vintage collection!
1 of 16
Vintage Dress
"We decided to stay in the '70s, but this look was entirely different from yesterday's rock princess. Super glossy and ultra polished, the ultimate New York supermodel," Cat said. "The makeup and hair came straight from the Chloe catwalk. I just shot a Pantene Pro-V hair campaign in the UK, so since Kelly Le Broc was the original Pantene girl we attempted to recreate her shiny, swishable glamour. Minky, sandy tones were used to create a natural, but stylish makeup look. The dress was vintage, the shoes Gucci, and the necklace Links of London. Call the yacht, the plane and the chopper!"
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
Follow Cat on Twitter for more So You Think You Can Dance scoop!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM