Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Season 6 Style
-
1. Cat's Natural Blond Ambition"No accessories, just bed hair and red lips courtesy of Limecrime," says Deeley of making it all about the dress on last night's elimination show. "My style inspiration was Madonna circa her Blonde Ambition tour, but her Jean Paul Gautier is my Alexander Wang!"
Follow Cat on Twitter!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
2. Cat Goes Wilde!"I love this Thomas Wilde dress! It's black satin with raw edged ruffles, but the real surprise is the daringly low back," says Deeley of the dress she wore to host the December 1st dance-off. "The shoulders were attached by a chain with two skulls. Shoes were from Givenchy, decorated with copious amounts of graduated spikes. The 'Princess of Darkness,' Ozzy Osbourne would be proud!"
Learn more about SYTYCD host Cat Deeley at officiallycatdeeley.com.
-
3. Cat Goes Girly"I'm very rarely a girly girl, but I just couldn't resist this sugar pink lace confection! It's a vintage dress," says Deeley. "Because the neckline was so covered I had the hem raised and teamed it with Christian Loboutin petal shoes. The illusion is sweet and innocent-don't blow my cover!"
Follow Cat on Twitter!
-
4. Heavy MetallicsDeeley's vintage strapless dress pulled double duty-after wearing it onstage to tape the Top 14 performance show, the host kicked off her silver Manolo Blahniks, put on a pair of black pumps and headed to Mann's Village Theatre to join boyfriend Jack Houston for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: New Moon.
Learn more about SYTYCD host Cat Deeley at officiallycatdeeley.com.
-
5. Seeing Red"1920's vamp meets punk rock vixen," says Cat of her ravishing red ensemble, which included a TopShop dress and Cole Haan heels, and a sparkly Mulberry scarab used as a hair accessory. "Feminine and sweet, but provoke the dark side at your peril!"
Follow Cat on Twitter!
-
6. Roland Mouret FanShe's dating The Twilight Saga: Eclipse star Jack Huston, but last night Deeley had another man on her mind: the designer of her edgy ensemble. "Are there no limits to Roland Mouret's talents? He is the most charismatic, sexy, stylish French man...who creates beautiful designs that make women feel fabulous!" she says. "Team the dress with Givenchy heels, iridescent alien eyes and a punk rock inspired hair style and I believe we have perfection!"
Learn more about SYTYCD host Cat Deeley at officiallycatdeeley.com.
-
7. Sex and the City Dress"This was my homage to Carrie from Sex and The City," says Deeley of her Jasmine di Milo dress. "My inspiration was the 'naked dress' that she wore on her first date with Big, only mine got me into a lot less trouble!" The host made the SATC look her own with a pair of what she calls "small rose gardens disguised as shoes" by Alexander McQueen."
Learn more about SYTYCD host Cat Deeley at officiallycatdeeley.com.
-
8. Asian-Inspired"Shanghai Tang's modern day chung sum was all of eastern promise," says Deeley of the scarlet dress that had her feeling flirty onstage. "Add 1940's hair, a scarlet lip, a sprinkle of diamonds and make mine a Singapore sling!"
1 of 8
Cat's Natural Blond Ambition
"No accessories, just bed hair and red lips courtesy of Limecrime," says Deeley of making it all about the dress on last night's elimination show. "My style inspiration was Madonna circa her Blonde Ambition tour, but her Jean Paul Gautier is my Alexander Wang!"
Follow Cat on Twitter!
-Bronwyn Barnes
Follow Cat on Twitter!
-Bronwyn Barnes
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM