CAT TELLS INSTYLE:"Wednesday was simple and classic, so come Thursday Sallie and Amy were ready to bust out something a little more dramatic! I said, 'Think super hero, hippy, space bunny,'" says Deeley. "So on went the Matthew Williamson sequined sheath dress-with amazing shoulders that even Alexis Carrington Colby would be proud of-a pair of futuristic Sergio Rossi sandals and colorful vintage diamante bracelets." How do the hair and makeup complete Deeley's vision? "Amy gave me hot pink lips and the longest eyelashes I've ever seen. Sallie added some extensions to my hair then teased and pinned the front two sections," she explains. "Love it or hate it, I dare you not to have an opinion about this look!"CONNECT WITH CAT: