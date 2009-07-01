Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Season 5 Style
1. Cat Deeley's Hosting StyleDeeley wore a strapless goddess dress by designer Alexander Wang on August 6th when she announced that Jeanine Mason was the top vote-getter of Season 5. Watch more Season 6 auditions tonight on Fox 8/7c and follow what the British beauty's wearing all season long on InStyle.com!
2. August 5thDeeley dazzled in a sequined tunic dress by Paul and Joe and gladiator heels from Camilla Skovgaard. The host, who keeps her vintage finds along with dresses from designer pals Matthew Williamson, Roland Mouret and Burberry's Christopher Bailey, decides on what she'll wear when she arrives at the studio on show days.
3. July 30thShe loves vintage clothes, so why not re-use her shoes? Deeley paired her sequined dress with a pair of studded Sonia Rykiel heels that have appeared previously for the Top 4 results show. She finished off the look with diamond stud earrings.
4. July 29thCat chose a Balenciaga dress in the season's hottest hue for the Top 6 show, pairing it with DSquared2 platforms and a chunky Mulberry cuff.
5. July 23rdCAT TELLS INSTYLE:
"I found this insane dress in a vintage store in New Orleans. Don't tell anyone, but it was $38," says Deeley, who went wild to mark the 100th episode of the show-which included a special performance by Katie Holmes. "Stella McCartney is producing cashmere sweater dresses exactly like it for fall and I've already ordered mine!" After adding huge hoop earrings from Topshop and Camilla Skovgaard shoes, Deeley looked to a music legend for beauty ideas. "We did huge hair, that would have made Tina Turner proud and a dark brown/black eye, taking inspiration from the shades of sequins on the dress," Cat says.
6. July 22ndCAT TELLS INSTYLE:
"It's a big week for us-Ellen DeGeneres is on the judging panel and Katie Holmes is making an appearance. There's only one thing for a girl to do, break out the gold lame!" says Cat."My dress was by Yigal Azrouel (my new favorite) and my shoes were vintage Gucci." How did the host decide on her polished pony tail and simple makeup? "I think it was important to keep the hair super clean as the neck line of the dress was so beautiful," Cat explains. "Amy gave me bronze shadow on my lids and lined the inside of my eyes with black pencil, she also used a fantastic gold body oil from Nuxe on my shoulders, arms and legs. I was going for gold!"
7. July 16thCAT TELLS INSTYLE:
"Wednesday was simple and classic, so come Thursday Sallie and Amy were ready to bust out something a little more dramatic! I said, 'Think super hero, hippy, space bunny,'" says Deeley. "So on went the Matthew Williamson sequined sheath dress-with amazing shoulders that even Alexis Carrington Colby would be proud of-a pair of futuristic Sergio Rossi sandals and colorful vintage diamante bracelets." How do the hair and makeup complete Deeley's vision? "Amy gave me hot pink lips and the longest eyelashes I've ever seen. Sallie added some extensions to my hair then teased and pinned the front two sections," she explains. "Love it or hate it, I dare you not to have an opinion about this look!"
8. July 15thCAT TELLS INSTYLE:
"When I went to Boston for the Season 6 auditions, I found a great little shop called Greta Luxe and bought this Yigal Azrouel dress there," says Deeley of her designer find. "The color and cut were so flattering and all it needed were some classic Jimmy Choo shoes and earrings from Issa." Deeley reveals that she tried something different with her makeup. "Amy applied dark shadow and a metallic green cream pigment to my eyes. The end result looked like raven feathers when they shine in the sunlight," she explains. "It was a complete experiment, but it totally worked!"
9. July 9thCAT TELLS INSTYLE:
"Humongous earrings, straight hair and a Cleopatra-style dress. Who comes to mind? Elizabeth Taylor! She was my inspiration," says Deeley of the look-a vintage dress, Melinda Maria earrings and Sergio Rossi heels-she rocked on the weekly results show. "Sallie straightened my hair, then tucked the layers that normally frame my face behind my ears, instantly making the look more retro. Amy and I decided there had to be blue eye makeup and heavy dark lashes so we went for it." The only thing missing? Liz's trademark ice. "Next time I'll wear diamonds," Deeley notes. "Huge diamonds!"
10. July 8thCAT TELLS INSTYLE:
"J'adore Dior!" exclaims the stylish host who wore a fitted black dress by John Galliano for Dior on last night's show. Deeley accessorized the sophisticated look with diamante bracelets ("all vintage finds from flea markets!"), a vintage broach in her hair ("it had a broken clasp, but with the right amount of bobby pins and a hope and a prayer, it remained intact for the entire show!"), and bejeweled T-strap sandals by Sergio Rossi. Her hair and makeup team, Sallie and Amy respectively, channeled Old Hollywood with a pinned-under bob created "as if by magic," says Deeley, and smoky eyes, red lips (Chanel lipstick in Vamp) and highlighter in all the right places. "Makeup that would make Ava Gardner green with envy."
11. July 2ndCAT TELLS INSTYLE:
"This outfit is the perfect example of mixing High Street, designer and vintage to create a personal look," says the host who paired a Zara dress with a vintage Chloe belt, Louboutins and bracelets by Mulberry and Lanvin. "I think the most boring thing any woman can do is wear one designer look from head to toe. Fashion should be completely individual and above all fun!"
12. July 1stCAT TELLS INSTYLE:
"This was an homage to Sarah Jessica Parker," says Deeley, who cinched her pretty DVF dress with an edgy belt from Temperley London. "The Sonya Rykiel shoes are over eight years old, but I think they look very Balmain."
13. June 25thThe host channeled 70's style when she chose a Stella McCartney palm tree-print jumpsuit for last week's elimination. Deeley scouts flea markets and vintage stores for many of the outfits she wears on the show. Among her favorite shops is Shareen in L.A's hip Venice neighborhood. "My name is Cat Deeley and I'm addicted to vintage," the host has joked.
14. June 24thShe pulls double duty hosting Season 5 and scouting new talent for Season 6, so when does Deeley find the time to shop? "It's brilliant because I get double the money and no time to spend it!" she told Entertainment Weekly. Despite her claims of fatigue, Deeley looked lovely in a pale Alice + Olivia dress-which she paired with Sergio Rossi heels, Melinda Maria bracelets and vintage earrings-during the last round of performances.
15. June 18"I thought I'd stick with the theme and bust out a little Yves Saint Laurent!" Deeley wrote of the sleek YSL "le smoking" suit she wore to join in on the fun during a group performance. "It's a classic." Would the former model ever consider showing off her own dance moves on the stage? "Seriously, you would literally bleed from your eyes," she has joked of her lack of talent.
16. June 17Deeley shopped her closet for the June 17 episode, choosing a one-shoulder, ruffle hem dress that she'd previously worn to a red carpet event in 2008. "It sits so that you've got this huge bow on your shoulder," Deeley said of the vintage find, which she accessorized on this night with a pair of Gina sandals and TopShop hoop earrings. "I tie my hair back and the dress does all the work."
17. June 11For the first results show, Deeley amped up a simple strapless dress from French Connection with Roberto Cavalli heels, Melinda Maria earrings and stacked bangle bracelets. "It's so tough having to say goodbye to one guy and one girl every week," she lamented on her EW.com blog. "Waterproof mascara is essential!"
BUY IT NOW! Flash cotton dress, French Connection, $168.00; www.frenchconnection.com
18. June 10The UK native stayed true to her roots, showing off her gorgeous gams in a gem-embellished tunic from British label Temperley London and a pair of T-strap Louboutins when she introduced the Top 20 contestants.
BUY IT NOW! Sequin embellished top, Temperley London, $1261.08; theoutnet.com
