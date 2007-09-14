Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Casual Flat Boots
1. CoachLeather, Coach, $378; 866-262-2440 or coach.com.
Check out Sienna Miller and other stars wearing casual flat boots.
2. SeychellesLeather, Seychelles, $195; shopkitson.com.
3. Juicy CoutureLeather, Juicy Couture, $595; at Bloomingdale's.
4. TimberlandLeather, Timberland, $200; 888-802-9947 or timberland.com.
5. AerosolesLeather, Aerosoles, $260; aerosoles.com.
6. Juicy CoutureLeather, Juicy Couture, $595; at Bloomingdale's.
7. Oscar de la RentaBoots of calf hair and faux alligator, Oscar de la Renta, $1,350; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Coach
Leather, Coach, $378; 866-262-2440 or coach.com.
