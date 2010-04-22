"Sarah Jessica wore this Madonna-inspired look very well," said Chin. "I was worried the colors-deep purple shadow, fuchsia lipstick, and contour powder-would be too harsh and vibrant, but she looked great." Her hair was just as successful: "We used a wig but it was still really fun for me to do technically," said Lyons. "I scrunch-dried it with strong gel and added the bow very last minute. We burnt it with cigarettes for that lived-in feel. It was meant to look like she’d plucked it right off the corner of her mirror.”



