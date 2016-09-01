Carolina Herrera Shares How to Instantly Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

With fall (and fashion week) just around the corner, we can’t stop dreaming about everything we want to add to our closet. And while we’d all love to be able to overhaul our entire wardrobe this season, the smarter way to shop is to take stock of the gems you already have and then pinpoint which new pieces will both complement and update that mix. Easier said than done though, right?
That’s why we turned to fashion designer extraordinaire and InStyle columnist Carolina Herrera to get her take on exactly what to buy to instantly refresh your fall look. "For me, this season is all about experimenting with new shapes and textures,” says Herrera. "As the weather turns cool and crisp, you can layer everything from silk blouses to thick wool knits.” The designer, who counts her own eternally chic Carolina Herrera white shirts, along with Manolo Blahnik flat boots, as her fall staples, shares her latest picks for the season below. "The options are truly endless,” she says. “But my go-to right now? A cape.”
Keep scrolling to see Herrera’s favorites and for more, including her essential fall fragrance, check out our "Ask A Designer" column in InStyle’s September issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.
-
A Wool Cape
"It's an effortless way to do outerwear that still lends a touch of elegance. And on a chilly autumn day, it's the perfect layering piece. Just keep in mind that the styling should be easy, and everything else you are wearing should stay simple. You don't want to overdo it with other patterns or elaborate cuts."
Maje available at bloomingdales.com | $845
-
Silky Tie-Neck Blouse
"This is my absolute favorite style of top right now because it adds a little drama to your look. Pair it with wide-leg trousers or tuck it into a skirt for a pretty, feminine take.”
Available at Dorothy Perkins | $45
-
Gray Suede Shoes
"No matter what height or design they come in, gray suede heels complete any outfit. The color is so versatile, I'd even say it's the new nude."
Paul Andrew available at Bergdorf Goodman | $645
-
A Crisp White Shirt
"I bring one of my white shirts on almost every trip I take. You can dress it up or down, and it always looks chic."
Carolina Herrera available at saksfifthavenue.com | $1290