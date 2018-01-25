See Cardi B's Best Style Moments

At only 25 years old, Cardi B has worn a lifetime's worth of spandex and glittery bodysuits. The rapper/songwriter is no stranger to a low cut chain mail dress or a hot pink fur. She first caught my sartorial attention when I saw her performing her hit song, "Bodak Yellow" while wearing those $10,000 crystal Saint Laurent Boots at the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show. But Cardi B has been at the fashion game for years. And she's showing no signs of stopping.

Here, we take a walk down memory lane of Cardi B's most memorable fashion moments--the good, the bold, and the sparkly.