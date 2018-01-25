See Cardi B's Best Style Moments

At only 25 years old, Cardi B has worn a lifetime's worth of spandex and glittery bodysuits. The rapper/songwriter is no stranger to a low cut chain mail dress or a hot pink fur. She first caught my sartorial attention when I saw her performing her hit song, "Bodak Yellow" while wearing those $10,000 crystal Saint Laurent Boots at the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show. But Cardi B has been at the fashion game for years. And she's showing no signs of stopping.
Here, we take a walk down memory lane of Cardi B's most memorable fashion moments--the good, the bold, and the sparkly.
1. Embellished Denim
at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 11, 2016
2. Yes. THOSE Boots
at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017 in Saint Laurent boots.
3. Chain Bodysuitat the Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017 on October 26, 2017.
4. Bride of Christian Siriano
at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017 in Christian Siriano.
5. Fringe, fringe, and more fringe.
at the 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival on September 2, 2017.
6. Rockin Rihanna
at the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2017, wearing Fenty Puma look with Louis Vuitton shoes.
7. Fishnets and Patent Leather
leaving the Helmut Lang Seen By Shayne Oliver fashion show during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2017.
8. Front Row Favorite
leaving the Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2017 wearing the Blonds.
9. Endless Sequins
at NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, powered by Land Rover on September 12, 2017.
10. Princess Cardiat Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond on September 14, 2017 in a Christian Siriano dress.
-
11. Chain Mail
at the BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017.
12. Sheer Goddessat the Stream TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert on October 17, 2017 in Victoria Hayes dress with Christian Louboutin pumps.
13. Pink Big Birdperforming on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on October 18, 2017.
14. Ice Skater-Chic
at the VIP Pre-Fight Party for Mayweather vs. McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017.
15. Graphic Elegance
at the Streetz Fest 2K17 at Lakewood Amphitheatre on August 19, 2017.
16. Red. Hot.
at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, 2017 in Givenchy.
17. Green. Green. And then add more green!
at the Post Show for the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, 2017.
18. Pretty in pink
in Soho on March 8, 2017.
19. Pattern on pattern
at the 2017 BET Experience at LA Live on June 24, 2017.
20. Valentine's Day Outfit Goals
in Manhattan on February 14, 2017.
21. Mermaid Style
at the Namilia collection during, New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2017 in Namilia.
22. Flower Power
in New York City on January 23, 2017.
23. Upscale Sweatsuit
at the VFILES show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2017 wearing Vetements x Champion.
24. Bathing Suits at Work
at the 2016 Santa Slam Concert at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on December 4, 2016.
25. Halloween Winner
at the Dress To Be Free Halloween Party at House Of Yes on October 30, 2017 in New York City.
26. Garden Party
at VH1's 'America's Next Top Model' Premiere at Vandal on December 8, 2016 in Gucci.
27. Jumpsuit(!)
at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 Green Carpet at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016.
28. I Dream of Velour
at E11EVEN on November 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
29. Feathers, sequins, and a little mesh on top
at the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 wearing Mark Fast.
30. High art
at Eden Roc Hotel during Miami Art Basel on December 7, 2017 wearing Moschino.
31. Dolce, Gabbana, and Cardi B
at Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2018 wearing Dolce & Gabbana.